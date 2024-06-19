Pregnant Emily Atack shocks fans as she begs ‘help me’ over huge bump

Mum-to-be Emily Atack, who is currently heavily pregnant, has surprised fans on Instagram while showing off her huge baby bump.

The Inbetweeners star announced she was pregnant with her first child in December last year. “I’ve never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m so happy to be writing all of this to you all. You’ve always stuck by me through the years, do stick around to watch me enter my mum era. Christ. Let’s go.”

In March, she revealed that she and her nuclear scientist boyfriend (and step-cousin) Dr Alistair Garner were having a baby boy.

Emily is currently pregnant with her first child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Emily Atack shares pregnancy update on Instagram

In a selfie post shared last night (June 18), Emily gave another update on her pregnancy journey.

Sitting outdoors for the occasion, the former Dancing On Ice star pulled her hair up in a messy bun. While pulling up her black vest top, Emily showed off her huge baby bump.

Glowing during her pregnancy, she smiled directly at the camera lens.

“Help…. Me….” she wrote in her caption, adding the crying face emoji.

Emily has never shared her due date with fans. However, she celebrated her baby shower last month.

‘You’re definitely cooked!’

Within hours, Emily’s post racked up more than 102,000 likes and many comments after her pleaded for help.

“Hahahaha this is just beautiful,” Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas wrote.

“What the!!!!!!!” Adam’s older brother Ryan Thomas added.

Emily and her partner are expecting a baby boy (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“The endddddddddddddd stretch,” Stacey Dooley remarked.

“Oh babes! You’re definitely cooked!” Lisa Snowdon added.

“Me when I eat too much cheese,” London Hughes joked.

“Nearly there angel,” one fan wrote.

