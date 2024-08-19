Fans of Emily Atack have rallied around her after she was cruelly trolled over a new photo of herself with baby son Barney.

Emily gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Alistair Garner in June.

Clearly enjoying her first weeks of motherhood, Emily has shared a beautiful new photo of herself with her son.

The Inbetweeners actress is seen beaming as she poses with Barney strapped to her chest in a baby carrier with a glass of drink in one hand.

She captioned the post: “Barney loves a BBQ” alongside a sun emoji.

And while many of her fans were quick to heap praise on the new mum, others cruelly questioned her for seemingly drinking with a newborn.

One of Emily’s followers commented: “How are you drinking with a baby?”

The I’m A Celebrity star’s fans were quick to defend her with one responding: “Jumping to conclusions quite possibly non-alcoholic?”

A second echoed: “Could be non-alcoholic, could be none of your business.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “You don’t know that’s it’s not non-alcoholic. Judging by her wearing baby in a sling, I doubt she’s considering becoming blotto! Happier to see someone relaxed happy and enjoying herself!”

“Baby will feel better for it too! Keep your judgmental comments to yourself,” the defiant fan concluded.

Another asked: “How is it anything to do with you? (And also, how is it in any way an issue? She’s not pouring it into the baby’s mouth).”

Emily gave birth to son Barney back in June (Credit: Steve Vas/Future Image/Cover Images)

Meanwhile, a final fan responded: “You’d all be moaning if she left the baby to go out and drink lol so she can’t win like most of us mums can’t.”

The fans then took it upon themselves to fill the comments section with positive comments to outweigh the negative.

You look amazing, motherhood suits you.

One wrote: “You look amazing, motherhood suits you. Enjoy whatever is in your glass no one’s business but yours people so judgmental!”

Another commented: “Happy with life there! That wine glass isn’t big enough,” receiving a number of likes.

