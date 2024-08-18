Emma Willis has shared how her marriage to Matt Willis needs “work” – but is insistent that she will not let divorce happen.

The showbiz couple first met in 2004 when Emma was hosting MTV and Matt was at the height of his fame as a member of Busted. The pair tied the knot in 2008, and now share three children named Isabelle, Ace and Trixie.

However, recently, Emma – who is hosting the Team GB Homecoming today (August 18) – admitted that their marriage needs “work”.

Emma recently made a candid marriage confession (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emma and Matt Willis ‘always working on marriage’

In August, Emma and Matt sat down for a joint interview with The Guardian where they opened up about the secret of their successful marriage.

But according to Emma: “Matt and I are always working on our marriage.”

The TV favourite then went on to point out how communication is key. What’s more, Emma even declared that she refuses to let divorce happen to them.

Matt and Emma have been together for decades (Credit: Netflix)

Emma refuses to ‘let divorce happen’

Emma explained: “The wedding isn’t the destination, it’s the lasting part that is. As we’ve gotten older and more mature and settled, we have realised that as long as we communicate, we can avoid sitting on resentments or creating the kind of environment that leads to getting divorced.”

She added: “I won’t allow that to happen to us – and I won’t let him do it either!”

Emma and Matt Willis

Emma and Matt reunited on screen recently for Netflix’s hit show Love Is Blind, with the pair hosting.

And speaking on his podcast, On The Mend, Matt opened up on his initial fears about working together.

He said: “We are working a lot together which is… you know, I was worried at one point when we started working together again that it might be a stress on our relationship.

“But it’s only been beneficial and it’s only been another little core thing that we do. It’s awesome.”

Watch Emma on Team GB’s Homecoming by The National Lottery on Sunday (August 18) on BBC One at 8:30pm.

