New Emmerdale producer Sophie Roper has taken the reins at the show, alongside current boss Laura Shaw. Sophie’s got a lot of exciting storylines up her sleeve which she has shared with us!

“We’ve got some brilliant storylines happening at the minute,” Sophie told us. “Lots of drama in the Dales that will continue through the summer into the new year.”

So here are all the teasers she gave us about what we’ve got to look forward to in Emmerdale over the summer, into autumn and beyond!

Belle and Tom is one of the biggest current storylines (Credit: ITV)

Devastated Dingles

There is a lot going on with the Dingles right now – they’ve been coping with Chas’s cancer diagnosis, Samson being stabbed by Matty, and Belle’s abuse at the hands of Tom. And now there’s going to be more for them to handle.

“The Dingles have been at the heart of the show for 30 years and will continue to be so,” said Sophie. “But as many of you will know we lost Steve Halliwell (who played Zak Dingle) recently.”

Steve Halliwell, who died in December, had played Zak Dingle since the 1990s. Sophie said it was important to everyone on Emmerdale to mark his death.

“We’re going to be marking Zak’s passing in the coming months with a Dingle funeral. It will be very difficult for a lot of people who work on the show and the viewers who have loved Zak for many years, but it’ll be a hugely fitting tribute to such an iconic character.”

Zak will get a fitting send-off after the death of actor Steve Halliwell (Credit: ITV)

Delighted Dingles!

In among all the darkness though, there is something to look forward to – a Dingle wedding!

“It is Mandy and Paddy so that’s going to be filled with fun,” teased Sophie. “We’ve had Mandy’s dress made in-house by one of our dressmakers – it’s going to be very Mandy, very big, very fun!”

Oliver Farnworth is playing John Sugden (Credit: ITV)

New Sugden

Sophie told us to expect some returning characters and some new exciting faces, including former Corrie star Oliver Farnworth as John Sugden.

“The Sugdens, just like the Dingles are an iconic family group and we’re keen to cement them back in the show,” she explained. “John will bring lots of drama to the Dales, which I’m going to keep tightlipped about for now.”

Belle’s in trouble (Credit: ITV)

Danger for Belle!

Of course one of the biggest storylines in Emmerdale currently is Belle’s abuse at the hands of her manipulative, controlling husband Tom King.

“It’s a huge storyline, but it’s incredible important, if difficult to watch at moments,” said Sophie.

“We have a special episode coming up, that sees Tom and Belle head off to Wales on a trip away together.”

She explained that the clever set designers at Emmerdale have created a ‘Welsh’ cottage in the village, where the scenes were filmed.

“But set to the backdrop of this beautiful cottage, is a hard-hitting, difficult story,” Sophie added. “Tom is isolating Belle from her family, her surroundings, everything she knows and loves, which is very much a typical trait of abusers.”

Explosive stunts!

“We have some stunts filming this week,” Sophie teased. She wouldn’t elaborate more than that, but she did add: “There will be fire engines involved. It’s an explosive week of Emmerdale!”

Intriguing!

We don’t know much about Ruby (Credit: ITV)

Blast from the past!

Sophie mentioned Caleb and Ruby, who have become a fixture in the village.

“They have had a real impact, but we don’t know a huge amount about them,” she pointed out. “We’re going to see a blast from their past come back and give us more info about this complicated relationship between husband and wife, and the complicated family dynamics we have there.”

Who could this newcomer be?

Haunted by the past?

Ella is back in the village after leaving under a dark cloud when her huge secret – that she killed her friend as a child – was revealed.

“Ella will continue in the show but her past will continue to haunt her,” said Sophie. “Will she ever get her happy ever after? And can she ever escape the past that’s led her to this point?”

