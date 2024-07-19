Emmerdale: Kim couldn’t have spiked Dawn’s drink, fans note

Yesterday’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, July 18), saw Dawn sip an non-alcoholic drink before heading off to see baby Evan at the hospital.

However, she was unaware that Rose had spiked her drink, ultimately causing her car accident.

Now, as Dawn blames Kim for the spiking, Emmerdale fans have taken to social media to defend the Queen of Home Farm.

Dawn thought that Kim was to blame (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Dawn blamed Kim for the spiking

Despite Dawn calling Rose ‘mum’ for the first time, Rose continued with her plan to bring Kim Tate down last night.

She then gathered everybody in the Home Farm kitchen and poured some glasses of non-alcoholic prosecco.

However, she spiked one of the drinks with tranquiliser without anybody else knowing. Things soon turned into chaos though when Rose lost track of which drink was the spiked one.

Later on, Dawn headed off to the hospital to visit Evan but ended up crashing her car with Ella’s.

Being taken to hospital, Dawn realised that her drink had been spiked and confronted her family after being discharged.

Noting that Kim had a past history of spiking, she then blamed Kim for the whole thing as Rose backed up her accusations.

Kim wasn’t even there (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans blast Dawn for pointing the finger at Kim Tate

Emmerdale fans can’t believe that Dawn would accuse Kim of spiking her when her mum has been known for constantly letting her down.

They’ve now noted that Kim wasn’t even in the room when the drinks were being poured, proving her innocence.

One fan noted: “Kim didn’t even know about the drinks.”

Another viewer remembered: “So, caught up on Emmerdale. Is Dawn really thick? Kim came in when the drinks were poured. How would Kim even be able to spike her drink? Also if I was Kim, I would say “Fine, don’t believe me, you know where the door is.””

A third person added: “This is so ridiculous. Will poured the drinks and handed a glass to you. Kim was nowhere near! Such a rubbish storyline and if Will had one brain cell he’d realise that too. Kick them all out the house.”

A fourth fan replied: “And, she was the last into the room, I think.”

Dawn doesn’t believe Kim (Credit: ITV)

Can Kim prove her innocence?

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Friday, July 19), Rose twists the knife in more for Kim after the spiking.

Kim’s desperate to get her family on side. But, can she expose Rose for the scheming liar she is?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays

What do you think of our story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!