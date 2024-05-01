Lisa Riley welcomes puppy to her family as she gushes ‘she’s incredibly cute’

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has delighted fans with a glimpse of an addition to her family.

Lisa recently took to Instagram to explain how relatives are “elated” with the new arrival as she shared an adorable snap.

Followers were bowled over by the “cute” pic, which also included Lisa’s niece Everlyn.

And amid warnings about “hard work” to come, Lisa revelled in welcoming the “incredibly cute” newbie to the family.

Lisa Riley has welcomed a new member of the family on Instagram (Credit: YouTube)

Lisa Riley on Instagram

Mandy Dingle actress Lisa captioned the photo – which you can see here – of her young niece and the new pet together: “Welcome to the family.”

Lisa continued: “We seem to have acquired ANOTHER dog for the Rileys back in Bury.

“You can see how elated my niece Everlyn is with her new puppy called ELSA #newdog #dog #puppy #elsa #family #today #pet.”

You can see how elated my niece Everlyn is with her new puppy.

Lisa also added: “She’s incredibly cute!”

How fans responded

Furthermore, Lisa’s followers were pretty elated themselves – and they don’t even get to pat the beautiful pup.

Amid several questions about what kind of breed Elsa is, the comments sections of Lisa’s post was deluged with compliments.

“What a gorgeous wee pup, lovely colour,” one fan observed.

Lisa Riley has played Mandy in Emmerdale since 1995 (Credit: YouTube)

“Both gorgeous, I bet they both give amazing cuddles,” agreed another among many others.

Additionally, someone else shared: “So cute! Puppies are hard work. I’ve had mine just over six weeks. The stuff they do just gets better and better. She looks over the moon.”

And yet another impressed fan chipped in: “Aww they’re so cute and your niece really love this.”

