In Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Kim Tate and Will Taylor cover for their guilt as the police arrive, investigating Rose Jackson’s sudden disappearance. This came as Kim realised that she and Ruby had been scheming against her – and that she’d slept with Will.

The pair drove Rose out of town with a wad of cash, paying off her debts in exchange for her exit. However, moments later, as Rose sat by the side of the road alone, a Home Farm truck pulled up alongside her and she disappeared… leaving only her belongings behind.

And now, as the police arrive to investigate her sudden disappearance, Will and Rose make their excuses. But does one of them know more than they’re letting on?

Elsewhere, the Dingles’ attention to Samson offends Moira, who feels as though they care more about him than Matty. Meanwhile, Ruby feels guilty as Caleb faces some difficult questions over the fire at his car hire firm – a fire that she inadvertently caused as part of her vendetta with Kim.

PC Swirling has some difficult questions for Will and Kim (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Will and Kim hide their guilt

In the wake of Rose’s disappearance, PC Swirling arrives at Home Farm. Having found her handbag, he’s here to ask questions about her welfare.

Shifty Kim and Will try not to look guilty.

Where is Rose?

Will and Kim attempt to hide their guilt (Credit: ITV)

Moira resents Samson

As Samson prepares for his court case, Moira feels offended that the Dingles are looking after Samson better than Matty. What will she do next?

Ruby feels guilty

Following Kim’s arson of the car hire firm, Caleb is the prime suspect. Ruby feels wracked with guilt knowing that her vendetta against Kim was the cause of all his woes.

