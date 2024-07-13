Nick Grimshaw has shared how he’s abandoned his summer wedding plans with his fiancé.

The showbiz star – who is on Celebrity Gogglebox today (July 14) – got engaged to fiancé and dancer Mesh Henry back in March 2022 after four years of dating.

But it seems a wedding is not on the cards for the boys just yet – as they both keep forgetting about it.

Nick is engaged to Mesh (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nick Grimshaw ‘not thought about wedding’ to fiancé

In a recent interview, former Radio 1 DJ Nick revealed that their wedding keeps slipping their mind. He told The Mirror how he has not given his wedding “any thought whatsoever.”

Nick explained: “I obviously want to get married, we’re engaged, and we’re always like ‘yeah, we should do that’ but we never get to planning, it doesn’t get past talking about it.”

Nick then went on to note how the wedding “probably” won’t be happening this year, claiming he’s torn between “having a massive party” and thinking “it’s a waste of time and money”

“So I’m thinking maybe we should just go to a registry office and then all go to the pub after,” he went on.

The presenter has opened up about his wedding plans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nick Grimshaw ‘would like kids’

“It’s TBC! He’s very much of the same mind. We get a little excited about it, then we just forget about it for six weeks. Someone asked ‘aren’t you getting married?’ and I’m like ‘oh s**t yes we are’,” Nick quipped.

The presenter then revealed how he is up for having children too. He shared: “I actually think I would rather have kids than get married in a way. One’s a bigger commitment. But I would like kids, for sure.”

Nick Grimshaw and fiancé Mesh Henry

Nick and Mesh reportedly struck up a relationship back in 2018. A source told The Sun in October that the pair had been dating for several months.

They said: “Nick has found dating quite tough in recent years because of his job.

“But he met Meshach — who’s called Mesh by his pals — a few months ago and although it’s still early days they are really enjoying their time together.”

Watch Nick on Celebrity Gogglebox on Sunday (July 14) on Channel 4 at 10:00pm.

