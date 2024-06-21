England fans concerned over Harry Kane’s ‘struggle’ statement in TV interview as Gary Lineker weighs in after draw with Denmark

England football fans are feeling a little jittery after Thursday (June 20) evening’s 1-1 bore draw against Denmark in the Euros.

And those jitters weren’t soothed any after England captain Harry Kane made a “concerning” statement after the match.

Harry’s comments came as he spoke to the press post-match, with some observers interpreting his reaction as a subtle criticism of manager Gareth Southgate’s tactics.

However, going by the reaction on social media, it seems fans reckon Gareth may need to adjust his approach, rather than Harry.

Harry Kane takes questions

Bayern Munich striker Harry urged fans to remain cool ahead of England’s third group match against Slovenia.

He reflected: “We’re struggling with and without the ball. The pressing in both games hasn’t been quite right. We haven’t been good enough, from top to bottom, from me to [Jordan Pickford].”

Harry went on: “Everyone is dropping below their level a bit, in terms of retaining the ball, playing under pressure.

“We know there’ll be a bit of noise and disappointment back home. But it’s a time to stay calm and we’ll get there step by step.

“It wasn’t our greatest game but we got away with draw.”

Harry also added about the team’s strategies: “We are starting games well. But when the teams are dropping a few players deeper we are not quite sure how to get the pressure on, and who is the one who is supposed to be going.”

Gary Lineker on England match

Football co-host Gary Lineker addressed Harry’s “honest” responses as he and other BBC pundits analysed the match.

And in a podcast out today, Gary admitted he had worries.

He told Micah Richards on The Rest is Football podcast, Gary insisted direction “comes from the manager”.

Gary said: “Harry Kane said in his interview, didn’t he? We don’t really know how to do it. And I’m thinking…”

Micah interjected: “That was concerning.”

To which Gary agreed: “Beyond concerning.”

England football fans react to Harry Kane comments

Fans posting about the topic on social media also expressed concern. One person said on X: “Harry Kane England captain said on the post match interview ‘we are struggling with and without the ball’ so where does that leave us?”

Another wrote: “Harry Kane’s post match interview said these very words, ‘we are struggling with and without the ball.’ What now?”

Someone else said: “Harry Kane just said we’re struggling with and without the ball… we’ve got no bloody hope then have we???!!!”

