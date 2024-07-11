England take on Spain in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final and, if Harry Kane and the boys win, the team’s supporters want the Prime Minister to give us all a day off.

Football fans – and those just keen on skiving off for the day – are fully on board with the idea of getting Sir Keir Starmer to make the best decision of his first few days in office and grant us all a bank holiday on Monday (July 15).

With a few sore heads on Thursday after Wednesday night’s semi-final clash, epic hangovers are predicted after Sunday night’s game. So will Sir Keir get behind the nation and give us all a day off? We certainly hope so!

Even football legend Chris Kamara is calling for it to happen!

Euro 2024: England make the final and we want a day off work

With even King Charles sending a message of support to the Three Lions ahead of Sunday’s game, football fans are hopeful of an extra day off.

And, to add weight to their argument, they’ve even started a petition. So far it has less than 1,000 signatures, but there are a lot more comments on social media…

“Do something good for the first week in power and make Monday a Bank Holiday!!!!! The country will love you for it,” urged one.

“So will you be confirming a bank holiday for Monday 15th July one for the Euro Finals @Keir_Starmer if England wins?” asked another.

“I think that regardless of the result on Sunday in the Euro final that a mandatory day off / bank holiday should be given. I believe that this would make you total Ledge, especially if you use the term unprecedented,” another tweeted the PM.

“Oi @Keir_Starmer Bank holiday on Monday if we win the Euros?? You know you want to,” another teased.

On Friday’s Good Morning Britain, Chris Kamara issued a plea to the PM. He said: “Sir Keir, make sure it’s a bank holiday on Monday!”

Chris Kamara backs bank holiday pleas

He added: “We’ve got a great chance, we’ve improved throughout the whole tournament.”

However, some fans don’t seem keen. One person said: “This is getting ridiculous now!”

Another wrote on X: “Give it a rest!! You lot are facing the best team in the tournament!!”

Someone else added: “Late into work maybe but not a day off!”

Keir drops bank holiday hint

And it seems like Sir Keir just might be in support of an extra day off work. Although he stopped short of actually saying it in those exact words.

Speaking on Thursday, he addressed calls for an extra bank holiday.

“We should certainly mark the occasion,” he said, teasing England fans.

Sir Keir added: “I went to the last Euros finals. I don’t want to go through that again so I don’t want to jinx anything.

“We must mark it in some way but the most important thing is getting it over the line on Sunday.”

You can watch England in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday (July 14) on BBC One and ITV1.

Whether you’ll get to sleep off the hangover with a day off work is so far unconfirmed…

