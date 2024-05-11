The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will go ahead tonight (Saturday May 11) but with only 25 acts instead of 26 as Dutch performer Joost Klein has been disqualified.

It comes after reports yesterday that he was not allowed into the final rehearsal.

Joost qualified for the big finale in Thursday’s second semi-final with his song Europapa. However, he has now been withdrawn from the competition.

Eurovision releases a statement on Joost

In a statement released by Eurovision officials EBU, they said: “The Dutch artist Joost Klein will not be competing in the Grand Final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.”

They went on to reveal that police are involved in the incident that has led to this decision.

“Swedish police have investigated a complaint made by a female member of the production crew after an incident following his performance in Thursday night’s Semi Final. While the legal process takes its course, it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the Contest.”

They also denied it was due to his reported behaviour toward Israeli entrant Eden Golan. The Contest views itself as non-political and as such can disqualify anyone breaking neutrality rules.

The statement continued: “We would like to make it clear that, contrary to some media reports and social media speculation, this incident did not involve any other performer or delegation member.

“We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate behaviour at our event and are committed to providing a safe and secure working environment for all staff at the Contest. In light of this, Joost Klein’s behaviour towards a team member is deemed in breach of Contest rules.”

They concluded by revealing he would not be replaced in the competition tonight.

“The Grand Final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest will now proceed with 25 participating songs.”

Fans react

Fans have reacted with anger to the news on social media. Many had declared the Dutch hip-hop artist their favourite performer.

“This show is done,” declared on on X.

Another added: “My heart is broken for Eurovision.”

“What happened to innocent until proven guilty?” queried someone else. While a fourth added a different solution: “Ridiculous decision. You should have just let Joost perform. If he had won, the victory could have been put on hold until the investigation was completed. Based on the outcome, the victory could have been awarded or given to the second place.”

Some even called for viewers to ‘”Boycott Eurovision”.

However others felt it was the right course of action: “Well done Eurovision. This is a song contest not a political arena.” Another agreed: “Well done Eurovision.”

Who is representing the UK in Eurovision this year?

Olly Alexander is representing the UK in this year’s competition. He is set to perform halfway through the show his hit song Dizzy.

He had a tough time in his semi-final performance earlier this week after he suffered a wardrobe malfunction that put him off.

The Eurovision Song Contest airs on BBC One on Saturday May 11 at 8pm.

