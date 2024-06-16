All the stars celebrating their first Father’s Day this year – from Aljaz Skorjanec to Olly Murs and Ant McPartlin

Father’s Day has arrived – and celebs up and down the country will no doubt be kicking back and relaxing…

And while breakfast in bed and handmade cards are usually on the menu, there’s nothing sweeter than the first very Father’s Day! What’s more, for some showbiz stars, this year will be their very first time celebrating all-things-dad.

From a Strictly favourite to a national treasure, here’s the famous faces that are celebrating Father’s Day for the first time!

The Strictly faves welcomed their first child last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Father’s Day: Aljaz Skorjanec

Strictly dancers Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara delighted fans back in July 2023, when they revealed she had given birth to their first baby.

Little Lyra was born last July – with her Strictly Come Dancing parents discovering they were expecting as they were due to start IVF treatment. The couple share caring for Lyra as they juggle their work commitments.

The BGT host became a dad for the first time this year (Credit: ITV)

Ant McPartlin

Britain’s Got Talent host Ant, 48, became a dad for the first time in May as he and wife Anne-Marie welcomed Wilder into the world. However, Ant was already a stepfather to Poppy and Daisy, Anne-Marie’s two daughters from her first marriage to former husband Scott.

Confirming the baby news, Ant shared a touching upload on Instagram giving the first glimpse of their boy as he also revealed the tot’s name. Revealing Wilder was born at 8.54am, an emotional Ant added: “Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!”

Neil shares his child with Love Island star Chyna (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Neil Jones

After his split from Katya Jones, Strictly star Neil Jones found love and moved on with Love Island star Chyna Mills.

The pair got together in 2022 and went on to welcome their first child, Havana, a year later in in October 2023.

Havana was born on October 2, weighing 8lbs 7oz. Neil and Chyna announced her birth on Instagram as they shared a sweet black and white snap of her feet. “Our hearts are so full,” they wrote alongside the photo.

The Dancing on Ice star is celebrating his first father’s day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Father’s Day: Sonny Jay

Radio DJ Sonny Jay shared the sweet news back in May that he welcomed his first child.

The Capital FM presenter reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent back in 2012 as a member of boyband Loveable Rogues, and then in 2021 won Dancing On Ice along with Angela Egan.

Aged 30, it is Sonny’s first time becoming a parent with influencer girlfriend Danielle Peazer.

Olly welcomed his first child back in April (Credit: ITV)

Olly Murs

In April, Olly and wife Amelia announced the birth of their baby girl. The married couple tied the knot in July last year and also announced that they were expecting their first child in December.

In a sweet post shared to Instagram, Olly revealed the news that they had welcomed their first bundle of joy. The pair also shared their daughter’s charming name – Madison.

Joel’s child was born last year (Credit: ITV)

Father’s Day: Joel Dommett

In September last year, TV favourite Joel Dommett shared the amazing news that wife Hannah Cooper gave birth to their first baby. The happy couple, who tied the knot in 2017, announced they were expecting back in May – much to the delight of fans.

Fast forward to September and it was revealed that the pair had welcomed their bundle of joy via an adorable post on Instagram. It read: “Wilde Cooper-Dommett. Pinterest perfect baby feet that are already bigger than his dad’s.”

The pop star gave birth last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Oliver Cheshire

Pop star Pixie Lott and model Oliver Cheshire welcomed their first baby in October. The showbiz couple have been together for 13 years and tied the knot in 2022. Back in June last year, they revealed that they were expecting their first baby together.

And in November, Pixie told fans on Instagram that she and Oliver have settled on a name for their baby boy. The former Strictly star revealed that they have named their newborn son, Albert.

