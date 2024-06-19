A man who stalked TV star Fern Britton has been issued with a 10-year restraining order following a two-year ordeal.

James Haviland, 63, admitted stalking the presenter without fear, alarm or distress between November 2021 and September 2023 in Wadebridge, Cornwall.

Haviland hasn’t been given prison time but instead was told to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and banned from entering Cornwall.

At Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Stephen Apted sentenced Haviland. The judge said he had caused the former This Morning presenter “distress and anxiety” by his “prolonged campaign” of stalking.

As well as the restraining order, Haviland was handed a 12-month community order which requires him to also complete 12 rehabilitation sessions as well as the unpaid work.

He also has to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

So what was Haviland accused of doing during the two-year stalking ordeal?

Haviland sent “unwanted” flowers to Ms Britton on three occasions – twice with a card – between November 2021 and July 2023.

He also made an unfinished further order for flowers in June 2022.

Prosecutor Kerry Richardson said that Haviland sent red roses to Ms Britton in November 2021 with a card. The card read: “I think you are amazing.”

Another note read: “You are beautiful, keep safe, keep smiling. PS I am sure you get this thing all the time.”

Haviland had also stayed in a cottage that the TV star rents out in Wadebridge.

He had stayed at her Cornish property for a week in September 2023 and had also made a further booking to stay there in November 2023.

There is a point when I know this is inappropriate and I am asking myself what is his end game here?

Haviland also stayed in the same village on three occasions between February and November 2022.

Ms Britton didn’t attend the hearing. However, she had issued a victim impact statement.

It read: “There is a point when I know this is inappropriate and I am asking myself what is his end game here? Last night, for example, I didn’t sleep well, I have been worrying about it and I am considering my personal safety.

“It isn’t nice, I question my online presence. I moved to Cornwall to get away from this level of recognition and intrusion.

“This has brought back memories of being constantly chased by journalists, photographers and strange people.

