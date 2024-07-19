Fiona Bruce’s regret over her kids after having ‘same nanny living with us for 20 years’

Fiona Bruce – who is hosting Antiques Roadshow this weekend (Sunday, July 21) – once opened up about one of her regrets regarding her children.

The 60-year-old presenter is mother to two kids who she shares with her husband Nigel.

Fiona has two children – Sam and Mia (Credit: BBC)

Antiques Roadshow star Fiona Bruce on regret

Back in 2021, during an interview with Good Housekeeping, Fiona spoke of her regret over not spending enough “quality time” with her kids when they were growing up.

During the interview, Fiona also revealed that the family had had a live-in nanny for 20 years.

“Did I spend enough time with my children? I think scratch the surface of any working woman and she will always think, probably not,” she confessed during the interview.

Fiona is mum to Sam, 26, and Mia, 22.

Fiona had a live-in nanny for 20 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Antiques Roadshow host Fiona Bruce on ‘quality time’ with her kids

The star then continued.

“I don’t think there’s such a thing as quality time with your children. I think it’s quantity. But there’s never been any question that they take precedence over everything in my life, and always have done,” she said.

Fiona then went on to explain how during busy working periods, she relied on a live-in nanny to help with childcare.

“It was definitely helped by having the same nanny living with us for 20 years. She left when Mia finished her GCSEs, but she’s a firm family friend,” she said.

Fiona made herself ill working too much (Credit: BBC)

Fiona’s health ‘wake-up call’

In 2019, during an interview with The Sunday Post, Fiona recalled how she worked so much at one point that she made herself ill.

“I have had years when I’ve tried to cram more things in. I had one year, five or six years ago, where I just became ill,” she said.

“Physically, I just couldn’t do it all. I wasn’t seriously ill but it was a bit of a wake-up call. I remember thinking that I just felt too tired so I became more judicious about what I chose to do and not do,” she then added.

Fiona explained that not only was she doing a lot of TV work, but she was doing a lot of charity work too.

“I feel that someone in my position should do as much of that as they can. I think I’ve slightly over-stretched myself on that front along with my BBC work, so I’m trying to be more sensible on both fronts about managing my time,” she said.

Read more: Fiona Bruce under fire for ‘offensive’ comment to Question Time guest: ‘Should make a public apology’

Antiques Roadshow airs this weekend (Sunday, July 21) at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.