For The Love of Dogs star Alison Hammond admits she may die ‘sooner’ but has had a ‘fantastic life’

For The Love of Dogs star Alison Hammond – who is hosting the show tonight (Tuesday, May 14) – once made a candid confession about dying.

The 49-year-old telly fave made the rather morbid admission during a podcast appearance back in 2022.

For the Love of Dogs star Alison Hammond on dying ‘sooner’

Back in 2022, For the Love of Dogs host Alison appeared on Lorraine Kelly‘s What If? podcast.

During her appearance, Alison suggested she might die a “little sooner”, but it didn’t seem to upset her much.

“We’re all going to die eventually,” Alison said.

“I might die a little bit sooner, but I’m going to live my life to the fullest. And if I do die sooner, I’m going to have a fantastic life. I’m going to have a wonderful life. I’m 47 now, I don’t know how long I’m going to go on for,” she then continued.

Alison confessed she may die ‘sooner’ (Credit: ITV)

Alison on living life to the fullest

The This Morning star then continued. “We’re all going to die eventually, but I’m going to enjoy my life. I’m going to eat nice food,” she said.

“I’m going to try to eat a little bit healthier because sometimes my knees do hurt. So I will try my very best.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Alison hit back at critics who mocked her for her weight.

“I know I’m overweight, everyone can see I’m overweight. It’s not a surprise to know I’m overweight. Why do people feel that they need to tell me something that is so blatantly obvious?” she said.

“Maybe [they should] think that I’ve probably told myself it 100 times before anyway, so I don’t need anybody to tell me that I’m overweight. Because I see myself every single day.”

Will Alison do another series? (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond to lose For the Love of Dogs gig?

Last week, it was reported that Alison’s role hosting the show could be at risk.

A source close to production has claimed that bosses aren’t happy with how the show has been received with Alison at the helm.

“Everyone was very excited when Alison was confirmed to replace Paul,” the source told The Mirror.

“Unfortunately the casting has not worked out how the team behind the show hoped – and it has turned out to be a bit of a misfit,” they then continued.

“ITV are very disappointed because it’s such a well-loved programme, and of course Alison is an ITV favourite too. But unfortunately sometimes in spite of everyone’s best efforts, things just don’t work out. Conversations are now ongoing about her future on the show within ITV and that has been communicated to Battersea. They are of course very passionate about the show, and want it to go on as long as possible.”

For the Love of Dogs airs on ITV1 and ITVX tonight (Tuesday, May 14) at 8pm.

