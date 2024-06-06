Pointless star Gabby Logan has lifted the lid on her 25-year marriage with husband, Kenny.

The TV presenter has reflected on her long-term relationship with Kenny. They’ve endured a variety of challenges including IVF, her menopause struggles and his battle with prostate cancer.

The star has even likened their relationship to a “team sport”, and described what it means to navigate their marriage during the ups and downs of life.

Gabby has candidly opened up about how she and her husband have weathered the test of time.

The star has opened up about her relationship with her husband (Credit: YouTube)

Gabby Logan lifts lid on relationship with husband Kenny

The commentator told Good Housekeeping Magazine recently: “Sometimes there’s going to be a player who needs picking up, and other times they’re the star of the game and it’s someone else who needs the boost. With a marriage, it’s the same: you’re never walking along the same bit of road at the same time. We also never stop working at it.”

She went on to explain: “[It] isn’t something you can just leave to be and hope it’s all right in 15 years. It needs a bit of assessment.”

Gabby Logan has been married to her husband for more than 20 years (Credit: Youtube)

Gabby Logan opens up about marriage

The sports journalist and husband Kenny are parents to twins Lois and Reuben, who they welcomed via IVF after suffering fertility issues. Although Gabby has a happy brood, she has admitted that she wishes she and Kenny had more children.

She told Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy mum Happy Baby podcast: “I thought I’d have more children, I always thought I’d have four children. Just the other night I said to Kenny, when we were talking about our empty house and the future, that we should have had more children.”

The star isn’t afraid of being candid about her personal life with husband Kenny. In fact, Gabby has previously divulged details about her intimate life in wake of Kenny’s battle with prostate cancer. However, Reuben and Lois weren’t pleased.

Gabby told The Times: “I mean, I won’t talk about it in too much detail, my kids will go mental as they think I’ve already said enough.”

Read more: Gabby Logan on feeling “utterly scrambled” following tragic death of brother: “Really did change everything”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.