Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock once shared her “guilt” over a big home life decision.

When she’s not appearing on telly screens, the green-fingered goddess can be found at her humble abode. Charlie reportedly lives in a three-bed detached house in Romsey that she inherited from her mother.

But it turns out Charlie – who is on Garden Rescue today (August 18) has her own gardening habit that is something she feels a tad “guilty” about.

Charlie opened up about her ‘guilt’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock: ‘My garden’s a disaster area’

Being a green-fingered goddess, it’s no surprise that Charlie puts in the work at home in her own garden.

“I’m going to try and make my garden look good because I’ve been doing this so long [filming], it looks like a disaster area!” she told The Express in 2019.

“In the autumn, I’m tackling my garden. I might get one of the landscape team [from Garden Rescue] to do a bit of paving for me. I want the autumn to be dry and not too hot and not too cold so I can get on.”

Charlie lives in a lush three-bed detached property (Credit: BBC)

Charlie Dimmock reveals ‘guilt’ at home

However, it turns out Charlie is partial to cutting her plants and flowers to display indoors – something she admitted she feels “guilty” about.

Speaking to Blackberry Garden in 2016, Charlie was quizzed on her current plant obsession.

The TV star replied: “Succulents, annual climbers and growing flowering plants in the veg patch so I can cut them for the house without feeling guilty.”

Where does Garden Rescue star Charlie live?

Charlie reportedly lives close to her childhood home in the New Forest. And, according to Charlie, she has no mortgage on it.

Speaking to The Telegraph in 2008, she revealed: “I live in a three-bedroom detached house in Romsey that I inherited it from my mum, so I don’t have a mortgage on it. I also have a house in the village I bought in 1999.”

In 2011, she revealed to MailOnline that she’s “never happier” than when she’s in her kitchen. So much so, that she completely redesigned the kitchen to fit her rather spenny Aga oven….

“It cost £9,000, but it was too big for the space I’d left, which meant a complete kitchen redesign. But I wouldn’t be without it,” she told the publication.

Watch Charlie on Garden Rescue on Sunday (August 18) on BBC One at 2:45pm.

