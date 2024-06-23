Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock once opened up about a career move she made that she didn’t feel too comfortable doing.

The star – whose show is on today (Sunday, June 23) – gave acting a go at one point in her career, however, she has since confessed she was “out of her depth”.

Charlie gave theatre a go (Credit: BBC)

Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock’s stage career

At 0ne point during her career, Garden Rescue star Charlie swapped the screen for the stage.

She appeared in five pantomimes, as well as The Calendar Girls.

The Calendar Girls was a play based on the 2003 movie, which saw a group of middle-aged women produce a nude calendar to raise money for charity.

Charlie played the role of Celia in the production.

Charlie felt out of her depth on stage (Credit: BBC)

Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock on being ‘out of her depth’

During an interview with the Irish Independent back in 2016, Charlie briefly opened up about her stage career.

“When I started doing theatre, I was a bit out of my depth,” she told the publication.

“I did pantomime for five years, and I did Calendar Girls. I wouldn’t call it acting – I was on stage with them!” she then continued.

“It was a new experience for me, and it’s best to get out of your comfort zone occasionally.”

Charlie believes being between the ages of 28 to 32 is best (Credit: BBC)

Charlie on ‘aging’

In an interview from 2006, Charlie opened up about growing older – and how she turns to food in moments of “weakness”.

Speaking to The Independent, she confessed that being between the ages of 28 to 32 are the best years.

When asked what she does in “moments of weakness”, she said: “Eat something out of the fridge that I shouldn’t.”

She also revealed her philosophy.

“Enjoy what you do. You spend most of your time working so if you don’t enjoy it you should try something else,” she said.

