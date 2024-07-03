A tearful Gemma Atkinson has taken to Instagram to document her experience of parenting daughter Mia through her grief.

The presenter sadly lost her beloved dog Norman over the weekend, heartbreakingly in the same week that Mia turns five.

As she announced the news, Gemma said that she was “beyond sad for Mia”, who has never known life without Norman.

Now she has updated her followers on how she’s helping the little one to process the loss.

Gemma Atkinson on life without dog Norman

Taking to Instagram last night (July 2), Gemma shared the moving way she has tried to make things a little easier for Mia.

She explained to fans that she had sent her daughter a letter from their late doggo. After Mia had received it, Gemma posted a video of the pair discussing it on her Instagram story.

“Mia got a letter from Norman! Saying his legs work, he’s very happy, what else has he done?”

Here Mia chimed in: “He can run about, he doesn’t need his socks on and he’s met the Queen!” she gushed, as Gemma feigned shock. “And he misses me very much and he will visit me when I’m asleep.”

“And look what I made,” Mia, who is five this week, said. She then proudly held up own letter that she had written back to Norman.

Mum Gemma fought back tears as Mia read out the card, in which she’d written: “Mia misses you very much. I hope I can see you in the sky, kisses.”

Later on, Gemma shared another video of the two of them walking their other dog, Ollie.

In the background, Mia can be seen adorably pointing up at the sky and saying: “You never know, Norman’s up there.”

“Let’s hope he doesn’t poo on us!” Gemma shot back, making them both giggle.

“I’ve never had to help a child through grief before,” Gemma captioned the video. “But I’ve realised talking about Norman a lot has helped Mia.”

“It actually makes me smile too,” she added.

