Gemma Atkinson was heartbroken yesterday as she informed fans of the sad death of her beloved dog.

The presenter and former Strictly star has regularly delighted her two million followers with cute snaps of her pup Norman, often playing adorably with her young kids.

However, yesterday (June 30), it was a sad announcement accompanying Gemma’s montage of dog photos and videos.

Gemma has shared the sad news that her beloved dog has died (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Atkinson pays tribute to dog

“My beautiful boy Norman has passed away. My heart is broken,” the caption read.

Gemma continued devastatingly: “12 years ago I made a promise to him that I would always take care of him and never allow him be in pain or to suffer. Had I put off making the hardest decision of my life any longer I would have broken that promise.”

She said that she would miss “long walks exploring together” followed by “cosy” film nights, as well as her and Norman’s “5am club” together before the rest of the family were awake.

Gemma also heartbreakingly explained how Norman had given her her “first experience of being a mum and having someone other than myself to care for,” before she had her two little ones.

Fans offered support to Gemma (Credit: ITV)

She then went on to reflect on how sad it is for her and Gorka Marquez‘s daughter, Mia, who will be five this coming Thursday (July 4), having grown up with Norman and now losing him in her birthday week.

Gemma finished up the tribute: “Until we meet again Norman… Go and run again and have some fun up there with my dad. You’re such a good boy.”

She has since thanked fans, after many left comments of love and support on the post.

