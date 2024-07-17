Gemma Atkinson has marked her son Thiago’s birthday today but admitted she’s feeling “sad” that her late dog Norman isn’t around.

Presenter Gemma, 39, sadly lost her beloved dog Norman at the end of June, heartbreakingly in the same week that daughter Mia turned five.

As she announced the news, Gemma – who is engaged to Gorka Marquez – said that she was “beyond sad for Mia”, who has never known life without Norman.

Now, she’s celebrating her son’s first birthday and made a sad admission.

Gemma Atkinson marks son Thiago’s birthday

In a post on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (July 16), Gemma said: “Can’t believe Tio is one tomorrow, time flies. Sad Norman isn’t here to witness him walking around. He’d have loved this stage following him around the house.”

Meanwhile, in a post on Wednesday, Gemma gushed over her son. She said: “Thiago Thomas, what would we do without you. Such a happy, loving, cheeky and curious bundle of joy. You make us smile every single day and you couldn’t be more loved.

“Thank you for allowing me to become a mum again. I never thought id be lucky enough to have two beautiful children. You and your sister are the perfect duo. I can’t wait to see you grow together and whiteness the shenanigans you both get up to. Happy birthday darling boy! We love you.”

Gemma Atkinson on life without dog Norman

Gemma recently updated her followers on how she’s helping daughter Mia to process the loss of Norman.

Taking to Instagram on July 2, Gemma shared the moving way she has tried to make things a little easier for Mia.

She explained to fans that she had sent her daughter a letter from their late doggo. After Mia had received it, Gemma posted a video of the pair discussing it on her Instagram story.

Gemma said: “Mia got a letter from Norman! Saying his legs work, he’s very happy, what else has he done?”

Here Mia chimed in: “He can run about, he doesn’t need his socks on and he’s met the Queen!” she gushed, as Gemma feigned shock. “And he misses me very much and he will visit me when I’m asleep.”

“And look what I made,” Mia said. She then proudly held up own letter that she had written back to Norman.

However, mum Gemma fought back tears as Mia read out the card, in which she’d written: “Mia misses you very much. I hope I can see you in the sky, kisses.”

Meanwhile, later on, Gemma shared another video of the two of them walking their other dog, Ollie.

In the background, Mia can be seen adorably pointing up at the sky and saying: “You never know, Norman’s up there.”

“Let’s hope he doesn’t poo on us!” Gemma shot back, making them both giggle.

“I’ve never had to help a child through grief before,” Gemma captioned the video. “But I’ve realised talking about Norman a lot has helped Mia.”

“It actually makes me smile too,” she added.

