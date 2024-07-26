Gemma Collins shares cryptic post about ‘weird atmosphere’ amid claims she is ‘leaving the UK for good’

Reality TV legend Gemma Collins has once again captured the public’s attention with a series of cryptic Instagram posts.

The Essex star shared some bizarre posts on her Instagram story yesterday evening.

Gemma Collins shared some cryptic posts on Instagram. (Credit: Gemma Collins via Instagram)

Gemma Collins shares cryptic post

In a set of posts, the former TOWIE star shared a close-up selfie with a pensive expression. The selfie was accompanied by a poll.

The poll questioned: “Is something off right now in the atmosphere?”

Without allowing much time to pass, Gemma asked her audience another question with a follow-up poll. “Are you feeling it?” She queried.

Above the second poll, she typed a message that read: “Everything feels so weird right now.”

These cryptic messages have ignited speculation amongst her fan base. The meaning behind Gemma’s vague messages remains uncertain, but the timing is notable.

Recent claims suggest the Essex local is contemplating a significant life change, including possibly moving abroad.

In an Instagram post earlier this month, Gemma shared a selfie of herself and her fiancé Rami Hawash on holiday. She captioned the post: “Call me MACARANA I’m leaving the UK for good I can’t take it anymore.”

Gemma was asking about the “weird atmosphere”. (Credit: Gemma Collins via Instagram)

Fans react

Gemma’s 2.2 million followers flooded the comments with words of support for the star.

“Good for you,” one fan cheered.

“Don’t blame you girl. I’m thinking the same thing,” another echoed.

A third joked: “I’m coming with you, can’t stand this weather any longer.”

“I left over 20 years ago. Best decision I ever made!” A fourth fan shared their own experiences.

“Do it hun you won’t regret it!!” Another fan gushed.

Gemma wants to compete on Strictly Come Dancing. (Credit: Cover Images)

Gemma Collins on Strictly Come Dancing

As the cast of the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing is revealed, fans of the reality star are waiting for a specific name to be announced.

Earlier this year, Gemma voiced her desire to compete on the hit BBC dance show.

Having previously graced the ice on Dancing On Ice, Gemma is familiar with the demands of dance competitions.

In an exclusive chat with MailOnline, Gemma shared her enthusiasm. She gushed: “It would be the dream to do Strictly. Who wouldn’t want to do Strictly?”

She confidently added: “I want to learn to do a Rumba and show everyone, these hips don’t lie as Shakira said. I can dance, honey, I love to dance, I could win. Listen, I still think there’s a lot of outrage if someone is overweight, they just presume that you can’t move. But I can do the splits, I can kick my leg, and shake my booty.”

Read more: Gemma Collins shows off weight loss as she strips to black lace bra and knickers

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.