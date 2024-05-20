Gemma Collins has shared her upset in an Instagram post after her beloved dog Blue was bitten by a dog that somehow entered the TOWIE star’s home.

The reality TV star shared a clip of Blue being taken to the vets by his “dogfathers” John and Edward of Jedward fame.

Gemma said that she was in “complete shock” and in so much distress that she needed help with the whippet.

Gemma Collins shares huge upset in Instagram post

Sharing a video of Blue at the vets and a close-up of the wound inflicted by the other dog, Gemma shared: “I’ve had the most heartbreaking upset this weekend. A dog entered my property and bit my Blue.

“I want to thank the emergency vets and @jepicpics for helping me whilst I was so distressed.”

She then asked her followers for advice: “Can anyone advise if a dog enters your property and bites your dog what course of action is needed? As you can imagine I’m in complete shock. Thank god my for cameras on the property as I caught the owners.”

She then thanked her pals. “John and Edward was amazing thank you @jepicpics. I’m so happy you’re Blue’s dogfathers. [Thank you] for all your help and love in this traumatic time.”

‘He still had love to give’

Jedward were quick to comment on the post, admitting the incident was “a real shock”.

“Blue is so full of love when meeting every dog and brings so much joy wherever he goes. It was a real shock when this happened to lil Blue and even after he still had love to give.”

Fans also commented on the post, sharing advice for Gemma on what to do next.

“When my dog got attacked we involved the police and they had to pay my vet bill. The police awarded him with a community resolution order, so if it was ever seen out walking without a muzzle and correct greyhound collar and lead it would have to be put to sleep. I’m so sorry to hear about Blue – it’s so distressing when our fur babies get hurt.”

Another commented: “Report to authorities. Hope he’s on the mend.” However, a third said: “It’s the dog that gets punished if that’s the case. The dog gets put to sleep and the owners just go out and get another dog. System is broken in my opinion.”

