Gemma Collins rocked by two deaths and told her mum ‘could die’: ‘It’s a lot for one person to deal with in a week’

Gemma Collins has opened up about an extremely stressful week where she was told that her mum “could die”.

Alongside two deaths in the family in recent weeks, Gemma was hit with some terrifying news after her mum, Joan, was rushed to hospital.

The 69 year old was taken to hospital shortly after a family meal when she stopped breathing. It was here that Gemma was told the heart-wrenching news that doctors would not resuscitate her mum.

The former TOWIE star shared a glimpse into the difficult period whilst speaking at a book launch this week.

Gemma Collins gives update on her mum

Speaking to The Sun, Gemma said: “I’ve had a lot of stress the last couple of weeks. My mum was suddenly taken into hospital and I was told she could die. They would not resuscitate her if she went into cardiac arrest.”

Gemma also mentioned how her fiancé, Rami Hawash, had recently suffered the loss of his father – and it seems that wasn’t her family’s only loss. The reality star added how her beloved dog, Blue, had been attacked during the turbulent week, and her pet chicken died.

My mum was suddenly taken into hospital and I was told she could die.

“So imagine that, you know, I’m in the hospital having been out for dinner the day before, and then the next day I’m like, wow, so that was a massive shock. Rami’s father passed away, which was also a massive shock. Then someone bit my dog and then my chicken died. It’s a lot to deal with for one person in a week. And you know, I still have to go to work.”

The star did explain that despite her mum having to spend time in intensive care, she is now doing “amazing”, just weeks after the ordeal.

‘Extremely tough’

The GC’s mum was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. She has since suffered a shock health scare which landed her in hospital.

Her famous daughter explained to social media in May:”So last week I had the shock of my life when my mum stopped breathing, I called an ambulance and was told to prepare for the worst and would I like to resuscitate her.”

She continued: “It’s been extremely tough but she is stable now and hopefully she will be much better soon. No day is promised so make every day count.”

