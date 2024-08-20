Gemma Collins has shared that she and her 15-year-old nephew faced a terrifying experience after they were caught in a storm off the coast of Sicily.

The terrifying storm occurred on Monday August 19, in the early hours. Currently, one person has been confirmed dead. Unfortunately, six people are missing after a yacht owned by British tech tycoon Mike Lynch sank after being hit by the tornado.

15 passengers were rescued from the incident – including a British mother and her one-year-old daughter.

Gemma Collins and nephew ‘lucky to survive’ storm on Sicily holiday

Meanwhile, Gemma took to social media to reassure her fans that she and her young nephew Hayden were okay despite being on a yacht themselves, amid the weather disaster.

She wrote to Instagram: “Holiday update. My heartfelt condolences to the people and families involved in the tragic disaster at sea in Sicily.

“I was very lucky, me and my nephew, to have survived the storm at sea. I am shaken and returning to the UK tomorrow, God was on our side today. We were stuck for 4 hours can you imagine what was going through my mind. Thank you @bluediamondcruise for getting us back safely.”

Gemma also shared a glimpse at what their journey had initially been like – sun-soaked and calm. She later showed herself and her fellow passengers celebrating their survival in pouring rain hours later.

She said the yacht trip “started amazing”. However, Gemma later said they were very “shaken”.

In the end, she and her fellow passengers returned to shore safely. Elsewhere, the search continues for the passengers on board Mike Lynch’s yacht.

Gemma Collins on Instagram

As reported by CNN, the waterspout that hit Mark Lynch’s yacht, named the Bayesian, is a type of tornado that developed over the area on Monday morning, according to the European Severe Weather Database.

Evidently, many of Gemma’s followers flocked to the comment section to share their relief that the star and her family are okay.

One penned: “Oh god Gem, that is horrific! Glad to hear you’re safe.”

Another said: “So glad to hear you’re okay Gem. Thank goodness. Thoughts are with all those involved. Have a safe journey home.”

Meanwhile, a third wrote of Mike Lynch’s family: “What a terrible tragedy! I can’t imagine how terrifying it must have been for everyone onboard and what shocking loss to the family.”

“I’m so glad you’re all safe,” concluded another.

Gemma previously took to social media to share how eager she was to move abroad. However, this incident may have changed the star’s mind as she admitted she is heading home to the UK, due to the disaster.

