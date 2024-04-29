Gogglebox star Linda McGarry shares final photo with son George Gilbey before his tragic death: ‘He was holding my hand’

Gogglebox star George Gilbey died on March 27 2024, after a shock accident at work. The reality star was just 40-years-old.

His mum Linda McGarry has now revealed he was singing and dancing just days prior to his death.

It has been reported that George sadly suffered traumatic injuries after falling through a skylight at work. Since then, Linda, who also appeared on Gogglebox, has given a glimpse into George’s final days, including their final photo together.

In an image obtained by The Sun, the Celebrity Big Brother star was snapped performing with his mum in an adorable display, just four days before he suffered the fatal accident.

Final photo of Gogglebox star George Gilbey before death

The image shows George holding his mother’s arm as the pair looked to sway together whilst Linda sang into a microphone.

Linda told The Sun: “I was up there singing ‘My Little Red Book’ and he came to join me – that’s what he was like.

“I looked round and he was holding my hand.”

The pair were photographed at Oakmead Social Club in St Osyth, Essex.

Linda also paid tribute to George’s “eccentric” side. She described when George even brought home a dead seal to their family home, as he wished to take it to the RSPCA to be “saved”.

She detailed: “He was a bit mad. Last year, he found a dead baby seal washed up on the seashore near our house. He brought it back to the house, saying, ‘It’s not fair, it’s been hit by a speedboat or something.'”

Linda added that because the seal was already deceased, she made him return it to the beach!

George Gilbey death

George Gilbey’s funeral took place in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex last week. A man in his forties was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, in connection to the father-of-one’s death.

The man has since been released under investigation.

The official Gogglebox social media account said of George’s death: “George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and step-dad Pete.

George Gilbey is well known for starring on Celebrity Big Brother (Credit: Big Brother UK)

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George’s family and friends at this very sad time.

“The family have asked for privacy.”

Linda also paid tribute to her late son. She told the Maldon & Burnham Standard: “I’m devastated – he was like my best friend. He had the best heart in the world – he was generous, funny and kind, with bundles of charm and buckets of personality.

“He did more in his 40 years than people do in 90 – he’s even had dinner with the Prince of Dubai.”

