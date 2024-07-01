Georgia “Toff” Toffolo has shared the “dreadful” news that her partner James Watt’s dad has cancer.

The I’m A Celebrity star, 29, returned to social media on Sunday as she opened up about the news.

Alongside a photo of herself and James, Georgia said she has taken a break from social media to try “to be as present and helpful as possible”.

She wrote: “I just wanted to say hello and update you on why I’ve been quieter than usual over the past 10 days. We’ve had a big shock as James’ dad has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. So I put my phone away and tried to be as present and helpful as possible.

“Frankly, I’ve felt somewhat helpless, as I’m sure lots of you who have been through what we are going through as a family will have felt too.

“I’ve been grateful that I’ve been able to glue myself to him and the hospital. But we’re still navigating through the shock as he is a massive part of our lives and super fit.”

Georgia revealed her boyfriend James’ dad has cancer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Georgia continued: “Jim is so strong physically (he is a fisherman), so when I waltzed into the hospital with him on the day he got diagnosed, I never thought that by midday, we would have been told the above dreadful news.

“The very same day, James was launching his new business, which was extraordinary timing, so keeping the wheels in motion of our hectic machine has been a balancing act.

“We are going on our family holiday this Friday to Devon, and James’ dad was coming with us. I’m praying he is well enough to come as I don’t want to go without him.”

Concluding her message, Georgia said she wanted to “be honest as we navigate the next few months”.

Georgia said they’re “still navigating through the shock” (Credit: ITV)

She also asked her followers if they have “any pointers on this horrendous diagnosis”.

The This Morning regular added: “Our big focus is getting him as well as he can be and making sure we create more unforgettable happy memories and experiences together.

“Fingers crossed starting with our holiday this Friday.”

