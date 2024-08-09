Chef and This Morning star Gino D’Acampo has taken to Instagram to share some adorable news with fans.

In an Instagram video, Gino is seen lying on a sofa, with two newly hatched ducklings resting peacefully on his chest.

Accompanying the video, Gino wrote: “My 2 ducklings have finally hatched… Any name suggestions?”

This appeal sparked a wave of response from fans. Responses and suggestions flooded the comment section as everybody shared their name preferences.

“Lemon and Cello!” One fan wrote.

Another suggested: “Justin and Beaver.”

“Lemon and Lime,” was another possibility.

“Pecorino and Pecorina!!” A fourth joked.

Other suggestions included “Mozza and Rella” and “Mario and Luigi”.

However, the most popular suggestion by far was “Fred and Gordon”. The original comment racked up a record 631 likes.

Gino already owns other animals, including a dog and a pet chick.

Gino D’Acampo is a regular on This Morning. (Credit: ITV)

Gino news

Celebrity chef Gino recently found himself at the center of controversy after posting an Instagram video of him and his dog.

In the video, the star was carrying Snoop by the harness as he strolled around a swimming pool.

He lifted Snoop up and down by the harness as he walked. However, this action drew criticism from many fans.

“Should not hold your dog like that! It’s not a toy. As you will know they have hereditary spinal issues. Shameful,” one viewer commented.

“That’s cruel!!” Another wrote.

“You are not supporting him/her enough, I wouldn’t wish what we went through on anyone, let alone a tiny dog. This has upset me and I actually like you,” a third viewer fumed.

A fourth reprimanded the chef. “That’s not funny. Poor dog.”

“Didn’t like this post…. Not a way to carry your dog.” Another agreed.

However, some fans rushed to Gino’s defence.

“These comments regarding the dog are laughable… that dog has a better life than anyone,” one fan wrote.

“Waiting for the dog experts to cry about how @iamginodacampo is holding the dog,” another mused.

