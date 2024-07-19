Giovanni Pernice has reportedly split with his model girlfriend, Molly Brown.

Giovanni appears to have been dealt even more bad news, amid continuing chaos at Strictly and his recent exit.

The Sicilian dancer has been investigated for his alleged behaviour over the past few weeks. He recently denied allegations of “abusive or threatening behaviour”.

Now, it seems Giovanni’s turbulent Strictly aftermath continues and his personal life is feeling the impact…

Giovanni Pernice and Molly Brown ‘split’

Giovanni and Molly went public with their romance in February, before reports emerged that they had split just weeks later. The couple later reunited and their relationship looked to be going strong ever since – documented with a string of smitten posts shared to social media.

However, it looks like things have changed dramatically once again, as reports claim “stress” has torn the couple apart.

A source alleged to The Mirror: “Giovanni and Molly grew very close, very quickly, after they split up the first time and got back together. Their relationship has been pretty full on. But they have rowed again recently and it all came to a head earlier this week, when they called it quits.

“Molly has been very supportive of Giovanni. But, he has been under a lot of stress lately and that has taken its toll. It is not impossible they will try to give things another go once the dust has settled a little. After all, they have done that before. But at the moment things are quite heated and it looks very unlikely.”

Giovanni is currently embroiled in an ongoing investigation, so it is no surprise that he is feeling the pressure.

Strictly news

Strictly news

Three of Giovanni’s former dance partners are said to have complained about the star’s behaviour in training on Strictly. Additionally, the BBC also has an ongoing inquiry into the behaviour of cast members, allegedly with the support of Met Police.

Despite this, Giovanni denies wrongdoing. He wrote to social media in May: “You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week. Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.

“Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me. I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win – for me and my dance partners.

“Thank you all once again for your continued love and support!”

