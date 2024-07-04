Giovanni Pernice on This Morning
Strictly star Giovanni Pernice admits ‘worry and stress’ as he reveals he’s working with the police

Comes after his Strictly exit

By Gabrielle Cracknell

Popular Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has opened up about his “personal experience” of “worry and stress” in a new Instagram post.

The dancer recently parted ways with the BBC show. His exit came after a string of allegations about his training practices.

Gio has denied any “suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”. However, he is currently under investigation by the BBC. Now in a new social media update, Giovanni has revealed that he is working with the police.

Giovanni Pernice news: Star honours courageous cops

In an Instagram Story this afternoon (July 4), Giovanni shared news of his involvement with this year’s Police Bravery Awards.

“As the proud son of a police officer in Sicily, I am extremely humbled to be associated with the Police Federation of England & Wales and the 2024 #PoliceBravery Awards taking place next week,” he told fans.

He then explained that the event would celebrate: “The extraordinary acts of courage carried out by over 100 police officers (and a police dog!)”.

So as a family member of one of your own, I say thank you.

“I know from personal experience a little of the worries and stresses that police families go through every single day,” Giovanni then continued.

“And, after the event, I will be sharing a little more of the personal message I have been asked to give all the nominees.”

Giovanni Pernice Instagram story about police
Giovanni Pernice has shared the news that he is working with the police (Credit: Instagram)

‘Thank you’

He finished up by saying: “To all the officers receiving recognition, know that your bravery writes the stories of hope for our future generations.”

He then added: “So as a family member of one of your own. And with the utmost respect and admiration. I say Thank You, Thank You, Thank You!”

