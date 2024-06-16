Giovanni Pernice has issued a defiant new statement amid his Strictly drama – and has vowed to “clear his name”.

Dancer Giovanni is currently at the centre of a row, with an investigation into his alleged behaviour ongoing. What’s more, his departure from the BBC One dance contest was recently confirmed as the line-up of pro dancers for the 2024 series was announced.

Now, Giovanni, who joined Strictly in 2015, has shared a new statement about “totally untrue stories” while thanking fans for their continued support.

It comes after he was seen with his Strictly co-star Anton Du Beke as they celebrated an opening night show.

Giovanni has issued a new statement (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice in Strictly drama

It’s been a dramatic few months for Giovanni. Following recent allegations about his training methods and behaviour towards his celeb partners, Giovanni is not included in the 2024 Strictly line-up.

Giovanni has previously vehemently denied “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”. And on Sunday (June 16) Giovanni issued another defiant statement where he vowed to “clear his name.”

It was recently alleged that Giovanni “grabbed his crotch in front of dance partners during rehearsals”.

Giovanni Pernice issues new statement

Taking to his Instagram, Giovanni wrote: “To my fans and followers, Every week, there are totally untrue stories about me in the media.

“As you know, I have always rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour. The latest accusations are simply false.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

Giovanni Perncie has ‘stayed silent’

He added: “I am cooperating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth. As requested, I have stayed silent, but I am looking forward to the conclusion of the investigation and ultimately clearing my name and establishing the truth.

“I am so happy to be back on tour. Thank you all for your continued support – your messages and love mean so very much to me. I will hopefully see many of you very soon and I look forward to clearing my name. With love, Giovanni.”

Giovanni’s currently at the centre of a bullying row (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni and Anton reunite

At the weekend, Anton Du Beke shared a video of himself and Giovanni on stage. He wrote: “My loves! What a tremendous opening night!

“The (Anton du) Beck Theatre did us proud and thank you, thank you to everyone who came – you were all marvellous as you can see.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anton Du Beke (@mrantondubeke)

“We’re off around the country but we’re selling out so do be quick. Thank you to the whole team at @strictlytheatreco and of course to my partner @giovannipernice and to the incredibly talented @laurenmayoakley – we all had so much fun!

“Have a wonderful weekend.”

Read more: Giovanni Pernice ‘sad’ over how his time on Strictly has ended: ‘It was his dream job’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.