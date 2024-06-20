Giovanni Pernice was seen this week taking a break from dancing as he smoked and visited a casino following his Strictly exit.

Strictly Come Dancing announced its 2024 pro dancer line-up recently and Giovanni wasn’t included. Fans are gutted that Giovanni won’t be dancing on Strictly this year following the recent allegations surrounding him.

Giovanni has denied allegations of “abusive or threatening behaviour” as his training methods were called into question. It came after claims his 2023 dance partner Amanda Abbington developed PTSD after her time on the show.

Dancer Giovanni was recently seen smoking outside a casino (Credit: ITV)

Giovanni Pernice on Strictly exit

On Tuesday (June 18), the MailOnline reports that Giovanni, 33, was pictured outside Silver Time Casino and Admiral Casino and Slots as he smoked a cigarette.

He then reportedly visited Paul’s Bakery for a pastry.

Loyal fans have shared their thoughts on Giovanni’s antics, with some expressing concern.

One person said: “It’s a bit concerning he’s visiting those shabby slot machine places. Stay strong Giovanni.”

Another wrote: “The poor guy’s bound to be highly stressed with everything that’s going on for him at the moment so it’s only natural that he’s acting out a bit with bad habits.”

Some fans expressed concern for Giovanni (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third added: “Stop smoking Giovanni, you’ll regret it.”

Meanwhile, a fourth begged: “Give him a break and leave him alone.”

Others pointed out that Giovanni has smoked previously. One said: “He’s always smoked, and that looks like a merchandise t-shirt from his last year’s ‘Made in Italy’ tour. Considering the amount of calories he’ll be burning on tour right now, then a pastry won’t even touch the sides.”

Someone else claimed: “He’s not breaking a strict routine Gio has always smoked.”

It comes after Giovanni recently released a second statement to hit back at accusations against him.

Giovanni has denied allegations about his training methods (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly allegations

According to The Sun, the BBC inquiry had been told that Giovanni ‘made lewd gestures’ to his partners during training.

Giovanni said in a statement: “Every week, there are totally untrue stories about me in the media.

“As you know, I have always rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour. The latest accusations are simply false.

“I am cooperating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth. As requested, I have stayed silent, but I am looking forward to the conclusion of the investigation and ultimately clearing my name and establishing the truth.”

He added: “I am so happy to be back on tour. Thank you all for your continued support – you messages and love mean so very much to me. I will hopefully see many of you very soon and I look forward to clearing my name.”

