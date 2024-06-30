Glastonbury host Lauren Laverne once shared how she was left “howling” all the way through a Strictly Come Dancing final.

The glitzy BBC One show, which is celebrating 20 years this year, has accumulated millions of fans over the years – including several famous.

And that includes TV presenter Lauren – who is live from Glastonbury this weekend. But it appears one moment on the show had Lauren overcome with emotion when watching.

The presenter opened up about an emotional TV moment (Credit: BBC)

Glastonbury host Lauren Laverne on watching Strictly

Back during the 2021 series, the likes of Judi Love, Nina Wadia, AJ Odudu and Tom Fletcher took to the dance floor to show off their best moves.

However, it was EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis and partner Giovanni Pernice, and Bake Off champ John Whaite and Johannes Radebe who made it all the way to the final. And after an emotional final, it was Rose who was crowned the 2021 champ.

But for the former model and singer turned radio and television presenter Lauren, like many of us, she was left sobbing over the 2021 final.

Rose and Gio famously won Strictly in 2021 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly final ‘destroyed’ Lauren Laverne

In 2022, The One Show host Lauren spoke to The Guardian for a Q&A. Lauren was quizzed on when was the last time she cried.

I was howling all the way through

Lauren replied: “The Strictly Come Dancing final almost destroyed me. I was howling all the way through – John and Johannes and then Rose and Giovanni. Oh my God.”

Who won Strictly 2021?

Rose and Giovanni became firm favourites on the glitzy BBC One dance show during their series. One notable performance saw the pair give an insight into Rose’s world of dance.

For 16 seconds, the music cut and the pair danced in absolute silence. It was TV history and the moment went down that well and was so moving, that it even scooped a BAFTA for Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment.

Glastonbury 2024 airs on BBC Two on Sunday (June 30) at 7:30pm.

