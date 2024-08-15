Inside the tragedies Gloria Hunniford has faced as she loses her beloved husband

Gloria Hunniford is grieving the loss of her husband Stephen Way, who died at the age of 85 this week.

The Loose Women star, 84, confirmed on Wednesday that her “incredibly kind” and “caring” husband had died.

Gloria has suffered tragedy in her life from losing two husbands to the heartbreaking death of her daughter Caron.

TV presenter Gloria Hunniford recently lost her second husband (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gloria Hunniford first husband

Before her relationship with Stephen, Gloria was married to the father of her children Don Keating. They were married from 1970 to 1993.

In 1997, Don was found dead by a friend at his kitchen table. Gloria was about to host a BBC programme called Something for the Weekend when her family were informed of the news.

However, they decided not to tell her before the live show. Minutes after coming off air, Gloria was told.

Gloria previously recalled the moment. She told the Belfast Telegraph in 2017: “I was in Belfast doing a chat show – Caprice and David Soul were on it – and when I came off air, there was a silence. It was eerie; I knew immediately something was wrong.

“It was terrible for Caron – she was very close to Don and she was heavily pregnant at the time. She didn’t experience the full sadness of his death, nor the full joy of the baby’s birth, because of the timing.”

Gloria lost her daughter Caron in 2004 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Gloria on daughter Caron’s death

The star’s daughter Caron tragically died in 2004 at the age of 41 from breast cancer. Caron was diagnosed in 1997.

Following Caron’s death, Gloria and her two sons Michael and Paul set up The Caron Keating Foundation. It’s to raise money to offer financial support to professional carers, complimentary healing practitioners, and support groups dealing with cancer patients, as well as individuals and families who are affected by the disease.

To lose a child, in my opinion, is the worst thing that can happen to anyone.

Speaking about Caron’s death during an interview with Best, Gloria recently said: “I really can’t believe it. Some days it feels like 100 years. Other days, it feels far more recent. I was in such a terrible state back then. I just couldn’t bear it.

“To lose a child, in my opinion, is the worst thing that can happen to anyone. I would worry about what my children would do if I died young, but you never think it could be one of them. I was deeply sad, deeply disturbed.”

Gloria paid tribute to her husband Stephen this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gloria on losing second husband

This week, TV star Gloria announced the death of her husband Stephen. In a heartbreaking tribute, she said: “Stephen was a gentleman and a giant of a man, who will leave the most enormous void not only in my life, but our entire family.

“He was an incredibly kind, generous, and caring man, with a delightfully quirky sense of humour, which remained till the end.”

She added: “We had a tremendously happy 25-year marriage and did so many beautiful and exciting things together that I will always cherish.”

The family added in a separate statement: “It is with huge sadness and very heavy hearts that we share the passing of Stephen Way, Gloria’s beloved husband, who lost his battle yesterday afternoon.

“Stephen had been heroically fighting his illness… but always with great tenacity and a positive spirit.”

