Gloria Hunniford has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her husband Stephen Way following his death at 85.

The Loose Women star, 84, and her family have shared a statement to confirm Stephen’s death. Loose Women also shared a tribute to Stephen today.

Stephen’s family said: “It is with huge sadness and very heavy hearts that we share the passing of Stephen Way, Gloria’s beloved husband, who lost his battle yesterday afternoon.

Gloria Hunniford has paid tribute to her “kind” and “caring” husband following his death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Stephen had been heroically fighting his illness… but always with great tenacity and a positive spirit.”

Meanwhile, in a statement, Gloria said: “Stephen was a gentleman and a giant of a man, who will leave the most enormous void not only in my life, but our entire family.

“He was an incredibly kind, generous, and caring man, with a delightfully quirky sense of humour, which remained till the end.

“We had a tremendously happy 25-year marriage and did so many beautiful and exciting things together that I will always cherish.”

Gloria celebrated 25 years of marriage to Stephen last year (Credit: ITV)

She added: “It’s a great shock and words cannot express my sadness at this time. A bright shining light has dimmed, and he shall be missed at every turn.”

Sharing its support for Gloria, the Loose Women Instagram account wrote: “We’re sending so much love to Gloria and family following the sad news that her husband Stephen has passed away aged 85.”

Alongside the tribute was a picture of Gloria and Stephen smiling.

Gloria’s co-star Brenda Edwards commented: “Gloria sending all my love and prayers.”

Loose Women fans also offered their condolences as one said: “Such sad news heartfelt condolences to Gloria and all family and friends.”

Another wrote: “So terribly sad to hear this, condolences Gloria keep your memories close.”

A third added: “So sad to hear this. Gloria is such a lady – thinking of her.”

Gloria and Stephen celebrated their 25-year wedding anniversary in 2023.

