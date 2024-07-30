GMB pundit Iain Dale has been rushed to A&E and put into intensive care due to “acute pain”.

Iain, who regularly appears on the ITV show for debates, told his X followers about his hospital dash this week.

He wrote in the early hours of Tuesday morning (July 30): “Three and a half hours in A&E and it looks like a gall bladder issue. They’re running tests. Might have to come back tomorrow.”

Iain said he’s in intensive care after rushing to A&E in pain (Credit: ITV)

GMB star Iain Dale on hospital dash

Meanwhile, later on Tuesday morning, Iain shared an update with fans. He wrote: “UPDATE: Firstly, thanks for all the good wishes.

“I went to A&E last night at 9pm with acute pain on the right hand side of my chest. I am now in intensive care awaiting an operation to remove my gall bladder.

“Not ideal. In fact, it’s a nightmare. NHS care at Tunbridge Wells hospital is so far outstanding.”

His followers offered their support. One person said: “Sorry to hear this Iain – wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Another wrote: “Blimey. Get well soon, Iain.”

Someone else added: “I’m sorry to read this, I remember that pain. Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

In other Good Morning Britain news, fellow pundit and a close friend of Iain’s Jacqui Smith recently announced her departure from the show. The pair host a podcast together.

Former Home Secretary Jacqui, 61, previously served as an MP between 1997 and 2010.

Jacqui Smith sits next to Iain Dale (Credit: ITV)

GMB news

But, following Labour’s win in the General Election, Jacqui is making a return to Government.

She’ll be joining the House of Lords to become higher education minister. Speaking about Jacqui’s departure from GMB, Iain said on GMB: “We’ve been doing Good Morning Britain for seven years and the podcast for seven years.

“I’ve got to find a new podcast wife!”

