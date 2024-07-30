GMB pundit Iain Dale has been rushed to A&E and put into intensive care due to “acute pain”.
Iain, who regularly appears on the ITV show for debates, told his X followers about his hospital dash this week.
He wrote in the early hours of Tuesday morning (July 30): “Three and a half hours in A&E and it looks like a gall bladder issue. They’re running tests. Might have to come back tomorrow.”
GMB star Iain Dale on hospital dash
Meanwhile, later on Tuesday morning, Iain shared an update with fans. He wrote: “UPDATE: Firstly, thanks for all the good wishes.
“I went to A&E last night at 9pm with acute pain on the right hand side of my chest. I am now in intensive care awaiting an operation to remove my gall bladder.
“Not ideal. In fact, it’s a nightmare. NHS care at Tunbridge Wells hospital is so far outstanding.”
His followers offered their support. One person said: “Sorry to hear this Iain – wishing you a speedy recovery.”
Another wrote: “Blimey. Get well soon, Iain.”
Someone else added: “I’m sorry to read this, I remember that pain. Wishing you a speedy recovery.”
In other Good Morning Britain news, fellow pundit and a close friend of Iain’s Jacqui Smith recently announced her departure from the show. The pair host a podcast together.
Former Home Secretary Jacqui, 61, previously served as an MP between 1997 and 2010.
GMB news
But, following Labour’s win in the General Election, Jacqui is making a return to Government.
She’ll be joining the House of Lords to become higher education minister. Speaking about Jacqui’s departure from GMB, Iain said on GMB: “We’ve been doing Good Morning Britain for seven years and the podcast for seven years.
“I’ve got to find a new podcast wife!”
