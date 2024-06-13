Gogglebox star Daniel Lustig has opened up about his split from Stephen Webb as he revealed they’re still living together.

Daniel and Stephen announced their divorce in April. The pair married in 2018. Stephen appeared on Gogglebox for a decade, while Daniel only appeared alongside him in the later years.

Now, in a new interview, Daniel has admitted that “neither one of us wanted to be unhappy”.

Stephen and Daniel announced their split in April (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gogglebox star Daniel Lustig on Stephen Webb divorce

Daniel told OK!: “Neither one of us wanted to be unhappy and when we called time on it, yes it was very upsetting because when you get married and walk down the aisle you don’t think that’s ever going to happen, you can’t think that, you have to think positively.”

According to the publication, the pair decided to go their separate ways last year. Daniel has insisted there was nothing “scandalous” behind the decision to split.

He said they just realised they were better as “friends with no benefits”.

Daniel added: “We got to the point where we’d talked about the breakup, about why we were breaking up, how we were going to go through it, and how we were both feeling. When we both felt in a stable place and a bit more confident, and also there for each other, that’s when we put it out.”

He also revealed that he and Stephen are still living together until their flat is sold. Daniel joked he’s “still cooking the dinners and Stephen [is] still doing my laundry”.

However, Daniel did admit that it’s a “bit weird” talking to Stephen about his dates as he films for Celebs Go Dating.

Daniel said: “He’s off filming and he’ll come out and we’ll have a debrief about it. He doesn’t have to tell me anything, and he doesn’t tell me everything, but if there’s something on his mind we’ll talk it through.”

Stephen and Daniel are still living together while they sell their flat (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Daniel and Stephen statement on divorce

The pair announced their divorce in a statement in April. Stephen said: “It’s with much sadness Daniel and I have decided to divorce.

When we called time on it, yes it was very upsetting.

“There is, and always will be, a lot of love there but we’ve unfortunately grown apart and made the decision to part ways.”

Meanwhile, Daniel said: “We’ve made the decision with a very heavy heart to confirm our marriage has come to an end. I’m sure we will forever be friends.”

