Gogglebox star Georgia Bell has announced she’s expecting her second baby.

Georgia, who appears on the Channel 4 show with friend Abbie Lynn – shared the news on Instagram recently.

She shared a photo of a baby scan alongside a cake which had icing on top reading “baby Newby #2”. There was also a cupcake in the shot which had the words “he or she?” decorated on top.

Gogglebox star Georgia Bell

Georgia then shared another picture of the cake which had a slice cut from it. However, the picture was in black and white meaning the baby’s sex has remained under wraps.

Alongside the photos, she wrote: “One more to adore… Baby Newby #2 Nov 24.”

Her followers were over the moon by the news. One person said: “Gorgeous news, congratulations.”

Another wrote: “Wow amazing news!!! Congratulations to all of you.”

Georgia [right] has announced she’s expecting her second baby (Credit: Channel 4) Her best pal Abbie gushed: “Adorable!!! Over the moon! So much love for you all.”

Fellow Gogglebox star Ellie Warner wrote: “Wonderful news! Congratulations.”

Someone else added: “Congratulations!!! Though desperate to know the colour of that cake.”

Georgia and Josh welcomed their first child – son Hugh – in 2022. At the time, they shared a picture of the tot alongside a sweet caption.

It read: “Our beautiful boy has made his entrance. 12/07/22 at 12:31pm – 7lbs7.5oz.

“You’re perfect in every way Hugh James Newby.”

By no means was I bragging of having an ‘easy birth’ it wasn’t like that at all.

However, Georgia faced cruel trolling after she opened up about her quick labour. At the time, she explained that she had been in labour for five hours and only pushed for 20 minutes.

Following backlash from trolls accusing her of ‘bragging’, Georgia hit back.

Georgia appears on Gogglebox with best pal Abbie (Credit: Channel 4)

Georgia Bell’s clapback at trolls

She said: “Little bit sick of the grief I am getting after posting this yesterday. By no means was I bragging of having an ‘easy birth’ it wasn’t like that at all.”

The star added: “So for those wondering, I was induced the evening before and had my waters broke the following morning at 7am and Hugh was in my arms by 12.31pm.

“I must add I was also on a hormone drip and took part in research to see if the higher the dose of hormones given would reduce the risk of a section so let me tell you the contractions were intense. I was having eight mega contractions every 10 minutes and suddenly he appeared.”

Georgia said she “tore ridiculously so needed a hell of a lot of stitches”.

