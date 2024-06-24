Gogglebox star Izzi Warner has taken to Instagram to share a major life update with her fans.

The 30-year-old from Leeds, who appears on Gogglebox alongside her sister Ellie, was thrilled to spill the beans that she is now the owner of a gorgeous horse, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Izzi Warner stars on Gogglebox with her sister Ellie (Credit: Channel 4)

Izzi Warner news

“I’m not just a regular Mom, I’m a horse Mom,” Izzi jokingly captioned the stunning snap, which shows her beaming alongside her new “baby”.

“It honestly feels like a childhood dream come true, I feel so lucky to have found such a special girl to make memories with,” she continued.

She finished up with the pun: “Somethings are just meant to Bea,” sharing the horse’s name.

Izzi’s supporters were naturally over the moon for her milestone moment, with many leaving her excited comments.

“Bea is beautiful,” said one person.

Another gushed: “Ohhh your very own pony!”

“Awwww beautiful, well done amazing girl,” another fan said.

A fourth told her: “Omg! Can’t wait to see what your horsey adventures!”

However their was some concern over Izzi’s choice of footwear for the photo.

“All fine, apart from the Crocs lol,” teased one fan, to which Izzi responded: “I never learn that Crocs are not appropriate yard wear!”

Meanwhile, someone else joked: “I like the Crocs just think the horse needs some now.”

In the comments, Izzi also shared that Bea is “5.2hh and built like a table”, as well as promising many of her friends that they’ll soon get to meet her.

