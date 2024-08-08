Gogglebox star Shirley stuns fans with ‘amazing’ figure in bikini video

Gogglebox star Shirley Griffiths sent fans wild with her bikini body in a new video.

The reality star, 67, was enjoying the sun in a new video posted on Instagram.

Gogglebox star Shirley Griffiths in bikini

Taking to Instagram this week, Gogglebox stars Dave and Shirley gave fans a glimpse at their summer holidays.

In the video, Shirley can be seen walking out of the sea in Majorca. The reality star is wearing a patterned bikini as she walks towards the camera.

On closer inspection, Shirley can be seen covered in seaweed too.

As she reaches Dave, who is filming, she bends down and splashes her husband with seawater.

“Messing about in the water #gogglebox #summer ursula undress,” they captioned the post.

Dave and Shirley are on holiday (Credit: Channel 4)

Dave and Shirley on Instagram

Taking to the comment section, plenty of Shirley and Dave’s fans went wild over Shirley’s bikini body.

“Dave, you’ve landed a good one there,” one fan commented.

“Shirl you look bloody amazing… rocking that bikini… go girl,” another gushed.

“Bond girl 2024,” a third wrote. “Shirley, you’ve got a cracking figure!” another said.

“Wow Shirley looks amazing in her bikini!” a fifth wrote.

Gogglebox star Ellie’s break-in

In other Gogglebox-related news, Ellie Warner was left devastated when her salon in Leeds was robbed.

Taking to Instagram, she shared CCTV footage of the robber.

“Anybody recognise this man? He broke into our salon in Leeds city centre at 4am on Tuesday morning. He spent 40 minutes to enter the salon and stole the most random things,” Ellie wrote.

She then continued, saying: “He took a few people’s kit bags which contain hairdressing equipment which second hand is not worth much but expensive to replace individually and some things of sentimental value.

“The damage he has caused to the building is more than the value of the items he’s taken, it was the most bizarre burglary!”

However, fans were quick to warn her about sharing her salon’s location online.

“Sorry about the break-in but careful saying where you work Ellie. You have nearly 500k followers,” one fan commented.

“You’ve now told everyone where you work though. I’d maybe take that down just incase some crazies turn up!” another said.

