Gogglebox favourite Ellie Warner shared some distressing news to social media today (July 25).

The TV star shared a series of snaps from CCTV footage recorded at her Leeds based salon. The Yorkshire born telly personality detailed to her followers how her place of work had suffered a “break-in”.

In the comment section fans flocked to share their support, but they also issued bleak warnings to the Gogglebox star.

Ellie is well known for starring on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner issued warning over burglary

Alongside the snaps of the apparent culprit, Ellie claimed in the caption: “Anybody recognise this man? He broke in to our salon in Leeds city centre at 4am on Tuesday morning.

“He spent 40 minutes to enter the salon and stole the most random things. He took a few peoples kit bags which contain hairdressing equipment which second hand is not worth much but expensive to replace individually and some things of sentimental value.

“The damage he has caused to the building is more than the value of the items he’s taken, it was the most bizarre burglary!”

She then revealed where the salon is based, adding: “Any information would be greatly appreciated.”

An outpouring of Instagram users reacted in the comment section, with one stating: “I can’t even like this post because it feels so wrong. As a fellow stylist who has also had a break-in and lost all my kit it’s so sad.”

Another said: “I hope you find him soon.”

A third added: “Oh no Ellie, so sorry to hear this.”

Ellie stars on Gogglebox with her sister Izzi (Credit: Andy Barnes / Flynet – SplashNews)

Gogglebox news

A fourth penned: “Sorry that happened to you Ellie. Some people seem to have a compulsion to steal. I worked in retail and people stole the most random things, from used pens at the till to a cup with tea in it.

“It’s dreadful you have lost your items of both personal and monetary value. I hope you find him.”

However, other fans also warned Ellie that posting the location of her salon may be detrimental. One said: “Sorry about the break-in but careful saying where you work Ellie. You have nearly 500k followers.”

Another agreed: “You’ve now told everyone where you work though. I’d maybe take that down just incase some crazies turn up!”

“If a burglar is watching this they will have a field day. They know where the cameras are in the building are the location,” chimed in a third.

Although, another follower pointed out: “Ellie is on multiple web searches for Tint 70 and even has her own website promoting her hairdressing career…”

