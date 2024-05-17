Gok Wan shares beautiful tattoo in tribute to late friend days after her death

Gok Wan took to social media earlier this week to share the sad news that his best pal, Ali Gordon Parry aka Fanny McPhee, had died. Ali died due to battling stage four breast cancer.

Since then, Gok has shared various heartfelt tributes to his friend. Today (May 17), the stylist shared that he had made a very permanent tribute to his best friend.

Gok Wan has been left heartbroken by the death of Ali (Credit: YouTube)

Gok Wan pays tribute to late best friend Ali

The image consultant took to his Instagram feed where he showed his new ink. The tattoo looks to be a slot machine, decorated with flowers and Ali’s initials. Gok got the tatt done on his forearm.

He explained in the caption: “New ink day. Thanks @sharonsurname for your artistry. AGP – Allison Gordon Parry aka Fanny McPhee.”

Of course, Gok’s fans were quick to show their support in the comment section. One penned: “Love it Gok, you definitely won the jackpot when you met Alison and she would love it too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOK WAN MBE (@therealgokwan)

Another gushed: “Awww Gok, love it.”

A third praised: “Gorgeous Gok.”

A fourth chimed in: “Lovely tribute to Alison.”

The stylist has shared regular updates on social media as he navigates grieving his friend Ali (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

As requested by one follower, Gok followed up the post with a clip explaining how he is navigating the grief as well as how he and Ali met. Gok detailed that they met many years ago whilst working on a commercial campaign in Australia.

The fashion expert gushed that he immediately trust Al and knew they were destined to be friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOK WAN MBE (@therealgokwan)

Gok Wan shares best friend Ali Gordon Parry has died after breast cancer battle

Three days ago, Gok shared a touching tribute to Ali, where he shared the devastating news that she had died. In the clip he showcased a variety of snaps of Ali including pictures of the pals together.

In a lengthy and heart-wrenching caption, Gok stated: “After many years of fighting, Ali has finally ended her battle and is now at peace, resting with the stars.

“Ali passed away today with her family by her side. Her wonderful son, Tash, who she loved with all her might, reassured us Ali was not in pain and comfortable. Ali was the smartest, most courageous, sensitive and kind person any one of us could have had the privilege to meet. In my eyes, she was simply perfect.

“We spent many years preparing for this moment but no amount of talks or planning could have prepared me for this overwhelming pain. I miss her so much already.”

Gok signed off: “Rest now my dear Fanny. I will see you in the music my love. Your, Gok x.”

