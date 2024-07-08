Gok Wan flooded with support as his dad hospitalised: ‘I cuddled him until he fell asleep’

Gok Wan has revealed his dad has been taken to hospital as he’s been “a little poorly”.

The TV favourite shot to fame in the 2000s, thanks to shows like How To Look Good Naked and Say Yes To The Dress. And along the way, he’s amassed a loyal legion of fans.

However, on Sunday (July 7) Gok had plenty of them rallying round as he shared that his beloved father had been hospitalised.

Gok’s dad has been taken to hospital (Credit: YouTube)

Gok Wan reveals dad is hospitalised

Taking to his Instagram, This Morning Gok star uploaded several posts of him and his beloved father at hospital. In one post, Gok could be seen lying in the hospital bed with his dad.

He captioned the post: “Poppa Wan has been a little poorly so is having some tests done in hospital.

“Obvs we are all smothering him in love (which he can’t get enough of). Being his ‘baby’ I obvs have to get into bed with him for cuddles!

“The nurses and staff at the hospital have been lovely and kind and super human. We the NHS thank you for looking after my daddy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOK WAN MBE (@therealgokwan)

Gok Wan ‘cuddled dad until he fell asleep’

Gok also uploaded another photo of him and his father. He captioned the post: “Poppa Wan couldn’t settle until I got into bed with him and cuddled him until he fell asleep.”

“It’s amazing that once upon a time it the was the other way around. Love my dad,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOK WAN MBE (@therealgokwan)

Gok Wan supported by fans

Gok’s fans and showbiz pals were quick to rally round. Loose Women star Denise Welch wrote: “Hug him hard. I miss mine every day.”

One fan penned: “Hope they get him sorted and home soon! Hugs to you all.” Another said: “A beautiful moment captured. Feel better soon, Poppa Wan.”

A third chimed in and commented: “Aww bless his heart and soul, your relationship is beautiful.”

Gok Wan pays tribute to late best friend Ali

Earlier this year, Gok faced heartbreak when he shared the sad news that his best pal, Ali Gordon Parry aka Fanny McPhee, had died. Ali died due to battling stage four breast cancer. In the clip he showcased a variety of snaps of Ali including pictures of the pals together.

He wrote in the lengthy and heart-wrenching caption: “After many years of fighting, Ali has finally ended her battle and is now at peace, resting with the stars.

“Ali passed away today with her family by her side. Her wonderful son, Tash, who she loved with all her might, reassured us Ali was not in pain and comfortable. Ali was the smartest, most courageous, sensitive and kind person any one of us could have had the privilege to meet. In my eyes, she was simply perfect.

“We spent many years preparing for this moment but no amount of talks or planning could have prepared me for this overwhelming pain. I miss her so much already.”

Read more: Gok Wan shares beautiful tattoo in tribute to late friend

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.