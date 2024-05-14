Gok Wan in ‘overwhelming pain’ as he announces death of best friend: ‘I miss her so much already’

This Morning star Gok Wan has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his best friend Ali after revealing on Instagram that she has died.

Ali, who lived in Australia, flew over to spend two months with Gok at the start of the year. At the end of her trip, he said his heart was shattered as he waved her off back to her family Down Under.

Now, however, Gok has shared the tragic news that, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, Ali has very sadly passed away.

Gok Wan has announced the death of his beloved best friend Ali in a heartbreaking Instagram post (Credit: YouTube)

Gok Wan pays tribute to friend with very emotional Instagram post

Posting a montage of images and videos of the pair, Gok shared his very emotional tribute.

He said: “After many years of fighting, Ali has finally ended her battle and is now at peace, resting with the stars. Ali passed away today with her family by her side. Her wonderful son, Tash, who she loved with all her might, reassured us Ali was not in pain and comfortable.

We spent many years preparing for this moment but no amount of talks or planning could have prepared me for this overwhelming pain.

“Ali was the smartest, most courageous, sensitive and kind person any one of us could have had the privilege to meet. In my eyes, she was simply perfect,” he said.

Gok then added: “We spent many years preparing for this moment but no amount of talks or planning could have prepared me for this overwhelming pain. I miss her so much already. Her wisdom, her smile, her naughtiness, her kind touch. Her everything.”

‘I know one day we will dance again, together in the skies’

He continued: “Al, my love. The very moment I met you I fell in love with you. We always said it was destiny that we should have met and I thank every happy thought that we did.

“Thank you for the best years of adventures and fun. Thank you for being every inch of you. You told me you were going to the stars and I believe you. I know that one day we will dance again, together in the skies.”

He continued: “You showed the world what it means to be vulnerable yet strong. You showed every one of us how to be brave. You will never know how loved you are because that’s the sweet and unselfish person you are. I miss you soo much.”

‘Rest now’

Concluding, Gok said: “You used to tell me I am the love of your life. I used to tell you to shut up. I would do anything to hear you say that again.”

Explaining his choice of music to accompany the post – Des’ree’s I’m Kissing You – he added: “We both agreed this song is one of the best vocals ever sung. How lucky were we to share so much music together. You will forever be in every song I love.

“The night sky will always be brighter now that you are shining your beautiful light from the universe. Rest now my dear Fanny. I will see you in the music my love. Your, Gok x.”

