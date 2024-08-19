Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway has publicly apologised to fellow presenter Josie Gibson for her behaviour at a festival over the weekend.

The apology came through an Instagram post. In the post, Kate shared her experiences at the popular Camp Bestival in Shropshire, which took place from August 15 to August 18.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway at festival

In the heartfelt post, Kate shared a series of snapshots captured during the festival.

From smiling faces to live performances, it’s clear the event was a hit among attendees, including Kate herself.

She captioned the post: “Well that was fun! @bestival thanks for a great day – so great to see @chrishawkinsdj in action and the kids having so much fun @clarenasir & @vickiewhitemgmnt get cred points for spectacular dancing – and apologies go to @josiegibson85 for being unlucky enough to meet me after my first pint and a half of lager in a looooong while!!!!!! What a great family friendly festival. Now to bed – see you all on @gmbtomorrow from 6.” [Sic]

This open apology addressed to Josie suggests that the Good Morning Britain presenter was more outgoing than usual when they crossed paths.

On Josie’s page, the This Morning presenter also posted an exclusive video of her own time at Camp Bestival.

The video showed her joining TV star and DJ Gok Wan on stage at the DJ decks.

In the caption, Josie gushed: “So much love for @therealgokwan and my @campbestivalshropshire family!!!! What a weekend!

“A big thank you to everyone I’ve met.. what a special place.”

Kate Garraway apologized to Josie Gibson after they crossed paths at a festival. (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans react

Meanwhile, fans and viewers flooded Kate’s comments to send the presenter some love.

“Love these pics!” One fan wrote.

“You look amazing Kate. Always like seeing pictures of Billy. He comes across as full of fun with a great personality,” another gushed.

A third couldn’t wait for the GMB star to get back on air: “Looking gorgeous as ever Kate, see you for breakfast. Then a few smooth tunes.”

“Glad you had a fun day – you deserve to have fun and enjoy yourself after going through so much recently. Look forward to watching you on GMB also, you’re one of my favourite presenters on it,” a fourth commented.

“Ahhh Kate it was great bumping into you – you looked fabulous very glamorous! It was a brilliant weekend!” Another fan brought up their experience meeting the star.

Read more: Kate Garraway’s daughter visits dad Derek’s grave after receiving exam results

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.