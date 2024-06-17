Gordon Ramsay has admitted he suffered a painful accident last week.

So much so he urged his followers, in a clip shared to Instagram, to wear their helmets and gushed that doing so “saved his life”.

Detailing the “brutal” accident, Gordon shared a string of snaps to show just how lucky he was. Gordon had been cycling in Connecticut when he suffered the incident, which has left him “bruised” like a “purple potato”.

Gordon Ramsay accident

Gordon took to social media to share the accident with his followers. Admitting he was “shaken” by the incident, Gordon could be seen sporting his typical chef attire, whilst visibly fidgeting as he told his story.

He told his followers: “Honestly, I’m lucky to be here. Those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses in the hospitals looked after me this week, they were amazing.

“But honestly, you’ve got to wear helmets. I don’t care how short the journey is. These helmets cost money, but they’re crucial, even with a kid’s short journey, they’ve got to wear a helmet.” Gordon detailed his accident on social media (Credit: The Project YouTube)