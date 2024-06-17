Gordon Ramsay has admitted he suffered a painful accident last week.
So much so he urged his followers, in a clip shared to Instagram, to wear their helmets and gushed that doing so “saved his life”.
Detailing the “brutal” accident, Gordon shared a string of snaps to show just how lucky he was. Gordon had been cycling in Connecticut when he suffered the incident, which has left him “bruised” like a “purple potato”.
Gordon Ramsay accident
Gordon took to social media to share the accident with his followers. Admitting he was “shaken” by the incident, Gordon could be seen sporting his typical chef attire, whilst visibly fidgeting as he told his story.
He told his followers: “Honestly, I’m lucky to be here. Those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses in the hospitals looked after me this week, they were amazing.
“But honestly, you’ve got to wear helmets. I don’t care how short the journey is. These helmets cost money, but they’re crucial, even with a kid’s short journey, they’ve got to wear a helmet.”
He added: “I’m lucky to be standing here.”
He continued: “I’m in pain. It’s been a brutal week. And I’m sort of getting through it.”
The TV chef pulled up his top to expose severe purple bruising which spanned his abdomen, to reiterate his message. He even included a snap of his crushed helmet, to put on display just how dire his injuries could have been.
Gordon Ramsay shares warning about helmets
Gordon also penned a lengthy warning in the caption. He wrote: “Sound ON and please swipe through… with #FathersDay tomorrow I have very important message for all the dads out there…WEAR A HELMET!
“This week I had a really bad accident while riding my bike in Connecticut. I’m doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato.
“I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life. Have a great Father’s Day and be safe Gx.”
Gordon Ramsay flooded with support after accident
Gordon is a father to six children, whom he shares with his wife Tana, making his message all the more poignant just a day prior to Father’s Day.
Plenty of Gordon’s friends and followers took to the comment section to share their best wishes. US TV host Dr Phil penned: “Glad you’re okay! Thank God for that helmet.”
Professional cyclist Mark Cavendish commented: “Get well soon mate.”
British racing driver Oliver Webb chimed in: “Wow!! What a good message to send… and that is some serious bruising. Glad you’re ‘ok’.”
Loose Women’s Judi Love added: “We give thanks you’re okay.”
