Gorka Marquez in tears over being away from family as he makes apology to Gemma Atkinson

Strictly star Gorka Marquez was left in tears after opening up about working away from his children and partner Gemma Atkinson.

The engaged couple met on Strictly during the 2017 series and have since started a family. They currently have two children, Mia and Thiago.

While most know Gorka for being a professional dancer on the hit BBC dancing competition show, he is also a judge on Spain’s Bailando Con Las Estrellas.

The Spanish dancer got emotional in his latest Instagram upload after realising his schedule has him working overseas and away from his family for five weeks.

“I hate being away. I just feel…not guilty, but you know sometimes I go ‘Oh I’m very tired’ and then Gemma is like, ‘well you know I’ve been working the radio, doing other jobs and the two kids, you know,'” he said.

“She’s the force of this house. It’s also that she understands and supports me. Without her, I wouldn’t be able to do half of the things that I do,” Gorka continued.

“It’s going to be hard because I’m going to miss them a lot. It was nice that we went away for a few weeks on holiday. But it also makes it harder because I spend the whole day with them and from tomorrow I’m going to go away and not see them, so yeah.”

While stating that he “didn’t want to think about it,” Gorka started to tear up and wipe his eyes.

Fans took to the comments section to share their support for the couple who are trying to do what’s best for their family.

“Gemma is absolutely amazing, so easygoing and understanding. You’re lucky to have each other,” one user wrote.

“You are such a wonderful couple and family,” another person shared.

“Awww the best partner and dad ever,” a third remarked.

“I think there’s a lot of us that wish we had a Gorka in our lives,” a fourth commented.

“You are so well suited always looking out for and supporting each other couldn’t wish for more,” a fifth shared.

