Star of Strictly Graziano Di Prima has revealed that he and his wife, Giada Lini, want to start a family together.

The pair tied the knot two years ago in 2022 and have enjoyed married life while balancing their careers as professional dancers. However, they want to take a step forward by having their first child.

Strictly star Graziano and wife Giada got married in 2012 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly star Graziano Di Prima ‘absolutely’ wants to start a family

During a new interview with OK!, Graziano and Giada sat down with the magazine to discuss their relationship.

When asked what’s next for their love story, Graziano said he is ready to start a family when Giada is.

“We are both dancers and I always say to my wife, when she feels ready I am always here to support her. We have to find the right time in our lives to do it. Of course we want a family in the future, absolutely,” he explained.

“We both want a family,” Giada continued. “I think it’s a little bit different with our work, especially for us ladies. We have to stop our careers and our bodies change. You have to be ready 100 percent to dedicate all of yourself to this, and then hope you can come back.”

Graziano is ready to have a baby with his wife when she is (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Graziano on marriage secret

Despite their busy schedules, Graziano and Giada have managed to make their marriage work.

Graziano insisted that the special ingredient to their healthy marriage is loving “each other first and don’t take time for granted”.

He continued: “I will always try and do little things to surprise my wife. Always be there for each other in good and bad moments.”

Giada said their “life together is never boring” and that “every day feels like a new adventure”.

Strictly ‘curse’

As for avoiding the so-called “Strictly curse,” Graziano said they “respect each other and have principles and we try to share everything we are going through in the season with each other”.

Giada insisted the ‘curse’ is in “every job,” adding that it “could happen in an office or a bar”.

With trust being the main factor for avoiding it, Graziano said they include “our dance partners and go for dinner and get to know each other”.

