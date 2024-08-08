Graziano Di Prima’s new low-key life amid Strictly scandal – cutting himself off from civilisation; under medical supervision; ‘£6-an-hour’ job in Italy

Graziano Di Prima saw his career implode last month after he was dropped from Strictly following misconduct allegations.

Since his axing, the Italian dancer has been living something of a low-key life back in Italy. Here’s everything he’s been up to since leaving the show…

Graziano was sacked last month (Credit: BBC)

Graziano Di Prima dropped from Strictly

Last month, it was announced that Graziano had been sacked from the programme.

The news, which was a shock to many, came after the Italian, 30, was accused of hitting, kicking, and spitting at his celeb partner, Zara McDermott during the 2023 series.

In a statement, Graziano said that he “deeply regrets” the actions that led to his sacking.

His representative later revealed that Graziano had in fact kicked Zara during training.

“There is never a time when kicking, or any sense of that is right,” they told BBC News. “He knows he’s made a mistake. He apologised at the time.”

Graziano Di Prima flees UK after Strictly sacking

After his sacking was made public, it was reported that Graziano’s mum had moved in with him and his wife to look after the dancer.

“Graziano is in bits. He is being monitored 24/7 by his wife Giada and mum who has moved in to take care of him,” a source told The Sun at the time.

It was later reported that Graziano had returned to his native Italy, knowing that his career in the UK had been “killed stone dead”.

Graziano is back in Italy (Credit: YouTube)

Disgraced dancer working on a farm

Later in July, it was reported that Graziano had gone back to his roots and started working on a farm in Italy.

“Graziano has gone back to basics working on the land. He’s totally alone in the field digging ditches and clearing wood, a standard practice to prevent fires, working for a minimal sum but it’s not about the money,” a source told the MailOnline.

“Manual labour is what he grew up doing since he was eight years old. It’s about keeping his mind active and a distraction technique from the toxic fallout of his departure from Strictly,” they then added.

It was claimed that he was earning £6 per hour at his new job.

A spokesperson later claimed that Graziano had “cut himself off from civilization”.

“He has literally cut himself off from civilisation. I think that’s a wise thing to do, supported by his wife. He’s coming to terms with his mental health issues,” they said.

Graziano is struggling mentally after his sacking (Credit: BBC)

Former Strictly star Graziano Di Prima ‘under medical supervision’

Towards the end of last month, Graziano was reported to be “under medical supervision”.

“Graziano is currently under medical supervision, with the stress of the situation causing significant concern for his family, who are monitoring him hourly,” a family member reportedly told The Mirror.

“The unrelenting feeding frenzy over these accusations and his mental state leaves him at this time unable to defend himself.”

