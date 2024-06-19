Hairy Bikers star Si King’s ‘great courage’ hailed as he returns to work for first time since death of Dave Myers

Hairy Bikers star Si King has been hailed for his courage after he returned to work for the first time without his best pal Dave Myers.

Dave revealed his cancer diagnosis back in 2022 and sadly died earlier this year, on February 28.

Since Dave’s death, Si has launched a cookbook and a beer. But, over the weekend, he returned to the live stage at the BBC Good Food Show for the first time since losing his friend.

Si King was at the BBC Good Food Show over the weekend (Credit: BBC)

Hairy Bikers star Si King back to business

Si was given a rapturous welcome at Birmingham NEC on Sunday (June 16).

He appeared at the BBC Good Food Show summer event, where he cooked for thousands of fans on Sunday afternoon.

He was joined onstage by celebrity chefs James Martin, Marcus Bean, Paul Ainsworth, Michel Roux Jr and Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt as the live cooking show got underway.

The TV cook later posed for photos and also took part in a book signing for fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Food Shows (@goodfoodshows)

Fans react

Plenty of Hairy Bikers fans were on hand to support Si. Many of them posted in the comments section once pictures of his appearance were posted on Instagram.

“Well done you, he’d be proud,” said one, referring to Dave. “Absolutely loved seeing Si!” said another. “It was so good to see Si in the Big Kitchen today. Sending lots of love,” said another. “Brilliant show Si – atmosphere was fantastic,” another said.

Another commented: “So good to see him smile again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hairy Bikers (@hairybikers)

Others commented that they’d like to give Si a “hug”.

“Keep smiling Super Si. Dave will be watching over you,” said one. “Good to see you doing what you do best. Still just want to give you a hug after the loss of Dave,” said another.

“You are doing amazing Si. In quiet moments it must be hard for you, but you are doing a cracking job,” said another fan. “Well done Si. It takes great courage to carry on. Dave is with you everywhere you go,” said another.

Read more: Dave Myers to be honoured by his hometown as his widow shares her pride

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.